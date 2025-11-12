Matvei Michkov scores for a third straight game, but Flyers lose to Oilers in overtime, 2-1

Facing Connor McDavid, Leon Draisaitl, and the Edmonton Oilers, the Flyers grinded things out and, although they lost 2-1 in overtime, earned a point for the fourth straight game.

Jack Roslovic scored off a pass from Matthew Savoie as they got behind the Flyers’ defense 79 seconds into the extra frame. The Flyers are now 2-0-2 in their past four games and 8-5-3 on the season.

“It’s another point,” coach Rick Tocchet said after the game. “Everybody expected us to be in last place, so I got to give these guys a lot of credit. Proud of them.”

The Flyers thought they scored the game-winner with 23.5 seconds left in regulation, when Owen Tippett fed Travis Sanheim at the point for a shot that Travis Konecny deflected in from the slot. However, because it was scored in the final minute of play of the third period, the NHL initiated a review that determined Tippett had entered the zone before the play.

Matvei Michkov tied the game 1-1 with a power-play goal in the second period. It was his first with the man advantage, giving him four on the season and a goal in three straight games.

After a good keep at the blue line by Cam York, he played catch with Michkov before sending it back to the 20-year-old forward above the left face-off circle. Michkov turned, glided closer to the circle, and with room, fired the shot past Oilers goalie Stuart Skinner.

Tippett drew the hooking call that set it in motion. He then played a key role in the goal when he came out from behind the net to help set a double distraction in front with Konecny.

Things started great for the Flyers as they played with speed and crisp passing on a pretty even ice sheet. Noah Cates and Tippett each hit the pipe less than three minutes into the game. Konecny made a ridiculous spin-pass to York, who shot the puck wide.

Trevor Zegras skillfully knocked down a clearing attempt and set up Noah Juulsen for a chance. And Michkov made a great play up the board to find Zegras for a shot that their new center to start the game, Sean Couturier, tipped on goal before Michkov knocked it away from Skinner and sent the puck toward the net from a bad angle.

Things were even early on, with the shots on goal favoring the Oilers 6-5. But after Nick Seeler was called for hooking with 6 minutes, 17 seconds to go in the opening frame, the ice started tilting in the Oilers’ favor. Edmonton entered the game with the third-best power play (32.6%) and had two solid chances, both off the stick of Roslovic.

In five-on-five, the Oilers had nine shot attempts — to the Flyers’ zero — with one finding the back of the net. Evan Bouchard made it 1-0 Edmonton on a one-timer from the circles off a pass from none other than McDavid with 55 seconds left in the period.

The goal was a little bit of bad puck luck for the Flyers, with Savoie putting the puck through the crease and McDavid corralling it. The superstar forward found an open Bouchard as the Flyers’ defense had collapsed.

Dan Vladař was masterful in net again despite being on the losing end, stopping 30 of 32 shots. He didn’t face a ton of Grade A chances — according to Natural Stat Trick, it was just five at five-on-five — but came up big when needed. He also got into it with Mattias Janmark after Trent Frederic bowled him over late in the third period.

Breakaways

Tyson Foerster returned to the lineup after missing four games with a lower-body injury. Carl Grundström was sent back to Lehigh Valley of the American Hockey League. … Draisaitl, the reigning Rocket Richard Trophy winner as the NHL’s top goal scorer, did not record a shot on goal or have a shot attempt. McDavid had one shot on goal, one shot blocked, and missed the net twice. … The Flyers held their annual Military Appreciation Night. U.S. Army senior noncommissioned officer John Wayne Troxell and U.S. Army Staff Sergeant (Ret.) Rico Roman, who has won three Paralympic gold medals in sled hockey for the United States, dropped the ceremonial puck.

Up next

The Flyers hit the road for a two-game set, beginning on Friday in St. Louis against the Blues (8 p.m., NBCSP) and wrapping up Saturday in Dallas against the Stars (8 p.m., NBCSP).