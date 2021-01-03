“Last year if you go back to our camp, AV and the coaching staff were implementing systems and there was a lot of teaching going on,” Fletcher said, referring to Alain Vigneault’s first season with the Flyers and his mostly new staff. “I think this year, the vast majority of our players are returning players. They have a pretty good feel of what is expected of them. I’m sure the coaches will make some tweaks. I think we’ll be able to spend a little more time on competition and scrimmaging versus just drills and teaching. Hopefully that will allow us to get our conditioning back quicker, get into game situations a little quicker, and we’ll all be on the same page.”