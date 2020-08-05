Oskar Lindblom’s remarkable comeback story continues.
The left winger completed chemotherapy treatments for a rare bone cancer last month, and he is skating in Sweden and could join the Flyers in Toronto later this week.
He is working out with his former Sweden team, Brynas.
Lindblom, 23, missed the last 39 regular-season games because he was undergoing treatment for Ewing’s sarcoma. When he was diagnosed in December, he shared the Flyers’ team-lead with 11 goals and was having a breakthrough season.
It is still a long shot that Lindblom will be able to play in the playoffs, but as general manager Chuck Fletcher said recently: “I don’t know what’s out of the question. I certainly wouldn’t put any limits on Oskar.”