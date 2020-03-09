The Flyers had their team photo taken Monday morning at the Wells Fargo Center, and Oskar Lindblom felt strong enough to join the players and coaches.
Lindblom has been receiving treatment for Ewing’s sarcoma, a rare bone cancer. He was tied for the team lead with 11 goals when he was diagnosed in December. The left winger will miss the rest of the season, which the Flyers have dedicated to him.
“It was good to see him, and from what I’ve heard, things are progressing in the right direction and going well,” goalie Carter Hart said after practice Monday. “He’s a huge part of this team. We all love him and it was great to see him here, smiling and joking around with the boys.”
Center Kevin Hayes, whose parents are both cancer survivors, said “you have to come to realize there are much bigger problems than [trying to win] a hockey game.”
Added Hayes: “You’re always happy when you see Oskar. He’s been going through a lot, and the way he’s been handling it puts it in perspective. He’s an impressive human; he’s handled it much better than I probably would. It’s inspiring, and he puts a smile to your face and makes you realize your problems aren’t as serious as they seem to be."
Defenseman Phil Myers left Monday’s practice early and is questionable for Tuesday’s game against visiting Boston. Myers injured his leg while blocking Jack Eichel’s shot in Saturday’s 3-1 win over Buffalo. He returned to the game and had treatments Sunday.
The 6-foot-5 Myers left Monday’s practice after being on the ice with the team briefly.
On Sunday, "it didn’t seem like anything serious, just a bruise, but obviously he didn’t make it through practice,” coach Alain Vigneault said.
Vigneault said the Flyers will know Tuesday if Myers can face the Bruins. If he can’t, Shayne Gostisbehere will go into the lineup for the first time since Feb. 6, and just the second time since Jan. 8.
“He’s been working real hard and waiting for an opportunity to get back in, and it might be [Tuesday],” Vigneault said.
The Flyers have won nine straight.
“You want to get on that train,” Gostisbehere said.
Gostisbehere played in two games during a rehab stint with the AHL’s Phantoms a couple of weeks ago. He said he was “itching" to get back into a game.
He was asked how long it would take him to get into a game’s flow.
“Hopefully it’s a shift or two, but I’ll see how it goes if I’m in," he said.
The Flyers are 20-16-5 with Gostisbehere in the lineup, including a 3-2 shootout win over the visiting Bruins on Nov. 10; they are 21-4-2 without him in the lineup.
The Flyers have a pair of shootout wins against the Bruins this season, and the last victory (6-5) was secured when Brad Marchand whiffed at center ice as he was bringing up the puck for his shootout attempt.
Boston has 98 points, tops in the NHL.
“We’re playing the best [team] in the league and we’re going for 10 in a row, so there’s a lot on the line,” Gostisbehere said. “It’s a good test for us to show we can beat the best team in the league.”
The Flyers are 7-1-1 against the four division leaders; Boston, Washington, St. Louis, and Vegas.