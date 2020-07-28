Never mind that the play was sometimes a little sloppy, as expected.
Never mind that it was an exhibition game and didn’t have any bearing on the standings.
Never mind that no fans were allowed in the building.
Hockey was back, and after 140 days since their last game, that’s all that mattered to the Flyers and Pittsburgh Penguins on Tuesday at Scotiabank Arena.
They won, 3-2, on Scott Laughton’s overtime goal in Toronto, the Eastern Conference’s hub city, in the teams’ lone tune-up before the season restarts.
Laughton, was sent in on a breakaway by Travis Konecny’s long pass.
Pittsburgh’s Jason Zucker had tied it with 3 minutes, 56 seconds left in regulation, putting in a rebound of an Evgeni Malkin shot.
Carter Hart played two periods, and stopped 11 of 12 shots before being relieved by Brian Elliott, who made three point-blank saves on Malkin in the third period. Elliott stopped 11 of 12 shots in a Penguins-dominated third period.
Sean Couturier and Kevin Hayes scored for the Flyers. Hayes also hit the post twice, excelled on a penalty kill that was 3-for-3, and was the Flyers’ best player.
Both teams hadn’t played since March 10. Two days later, the season was halted because of the coronavirus outbreak.
Pittsburgh’s Conor Sheary opened the scoring, but Couturier — who became a first-time dad Thursday and wore the hospital bracelet he was given when his daughter, Ella, was born — and Hayes answered with goals to give the Flyers a 2-1 first-period lead.
“It was tough. Pretty emotional,” Couturier said after the opening period about leaving his family so soon after his daughter’s birth. “But it is what it is. We’re doing what we love doing and just living the dream, and you can’t really complain.”
Sheary finished off a three-on-two as he fired an off-wing shot from the right circle past Hart with 14:54 left in the first. About 6½ minutes later, Couturier, on a delayed penalty on Pittsburgh, took a feed from Claude Giroux and whipped a slot shot that deflected off defender Marcus Pettersson and beat goalie Matt Murray.
Hayes, taking advantage of a Malkin turnover that was forced by Travis Konency’s forechecking, made it 2-1 with 29 seconds left in the first. Hayes continued his torrid pace. He had a total of five goals in the Flyers’ three intrasquad scrimmages at Training Camp 2.0.
The teams tried to get out the rust Tuesday as they prepared for the NHL’s 24-team tournament. The Penguins will open a best-of-five play-in series with Montreal on Saturday, while the Flyers will face Boston on Sunday to start a three-game, round-robin tournament.
The winner of the Penguins-Canadiens series will be among eight Eastern Conference teams to advance to the Stanley Cup playoffs. The Flyers have already qualified and are playing their three round-robin games to determine where they will be seeded among the top four conference teams.
If the Penguins oust the Habs and the Flyers remain seeded fourth after the round-robin tourney, the Pennsylvania rivals would face each other in the Eastern Conference quarterfinals. The Flyers went 1-1-1 against Pittsburgh in the regular season.
Teams were permitted to dress seven defensemen and 13 forwards for the exhibition. Defensemen Justin Braun and Robert Hagg sat out for the Flyers, whose blue line included Shayne Gostisbehere, Mark Friedman, and Egor Zamula, along with regulars Ivan Provorov, Matt Niskanen, Travis Sanheim, and Phil Myers.
When the anthems were played before the game, a player from each team stood next to each other, showing solidarity for Black Lives Matter.