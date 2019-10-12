Winger Joel Farabee, one of the Flyers’ last cuts during training camp, scored his first goal as a professional Friday night, helping the host Lehigh Valley Phantoms defeat the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins, 4-1, in an AHL matchup.
Taking a long feed from defenseman Phil Myers, Farabee went around a defender with a sweet right-to-left move and then faked out goalie Casey DeSmith before tapping his shot into an empty net, giving the Phantoms a 3-1 third-period lead.
“It definitely felt good,” said Farabee, 19, a 2018 first-round draft pick who hit numerous posts during preseason games with the Flyers. “I don’t know what to say. I just kind of reacted to the play and it happened.”
Myers, 22, was also trimmed by the Flyers late in camp.
“My focus is on the Phantoms right now and I’m just going to put all my energy here and try to get better and keep it simple out there,” said the 6-foot-5 Myers.
Kurtis Gabriel, Mikhail Vorobyev, and Chris Bigras also scored for the Phantoms, and German Rubtsov had a pair of assists. Alex Lyon made 18 saves to notch the win.
Phantoms defenseman T.J. Brennan, a Moorestown native, played in his 700th professional game.
The Phantoms (1-1) host Hershey on Saturday night.