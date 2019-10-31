After consecutive listless losses, the Flyers shook up their roster Thursday and added three young players from their top minor-league affiliate.
They recalled defenseman Phil Myers, center German Rubtsov, and winger Carsen Twarynski from the AHL’s Phantoms, placed center/winger Scott Laughton on long-term injured reserve, and sent center Misha Vorobyev and defenseman Samuel Morin to Lehigh Valley.
Morin went to the Phantoms on a conditioning stint.
By placing Laughton on the LTIR list, the Flyers gained $2.3 million in cap room and were able to recall players. All three recalled players are expected to be in the lineup Friday in New Jersey.
When he plays, Rubtsov will make his NHL debut. Rubtsov, 21, the Flyers’ first-round pick (22nd overall) in the 2016 draft, had six points and a plus-4 rating in seven games with the Phantoms this season. A shoulder injury limited him to 14 AHL qames (six goals, 10 points) last season.
Laughton had successful surgery Wednesday on his right index finger and is expected to be sidelined for three or four weeks, according to general manager Chuck Fletcher.
The Flyers (5-5-1) have lost to the Islanders and Penguins by a combined 12-4 score over their last two games, and new coach Alain Vigneault has not been pleased with his veterans.
“Our leaders have to lead by their play on the ice,” he said after Tuesday’s embarrassing 7-1 loss in Pittsburgh.
The Flyers are counting on the young players to help energize a lineup that looked stale in the losses to the Islanders and Pittsburgh.
Twarynski, 21, had a goal and a plus-1 rating in six games with the Flyers earlier this season before being surprisingly being sent to the Phantoms. Myers, 22, was one of their last cuts in training camp. He played 21 games for the Flyers last season and showed lots of promise.
In six games this season with Lehigh Valley, Myers had four assists and was plus-8. Twarynski had no points in two games with the Phantoms, but gave the Flyers rugged play in his brief early-season stint.
Before the season, Fletcher said there would be a lot of player movement between the Flyers and Lehigh Valley early in the season as the big-league team tried to find the right combinations.
He is making good on that promise.
Rubtsov figures to center a fourth line Friday that is expected to have Twarynski as one of his wingers. Chris Stewart will likely be a healthy scratch.
Myers could replace Robert Hagg or Justin Braun (minus-8).
___
(Check back for updates after the Flyers’ noon practice in Voorhees.)