In his final press conference after being fired last December, Ron Hextall proclaimed no bitterness. He would still root for the team he assembled, he said, still hope that the risks and roots he and scouting director Chris Pryor had undertaken would blossom into the elite team he envisioned when he embarked on what turned out to be an aborted plan.
Perhaps the best evidence of his sincerity came this spring, after Team Canada’s blueline was hit early with injuries during the World Championships in Slovakia. One of three men tabbed to oversee Team Canada, Hextall called Flyers rookie defenseman Phil Myers, veteran of 21 NHL games, to replace him, thus giving new Flyers head coach Alain Vigneault an early look at one of the players he would have to slot this fall.
And giving Myers, an undrafted find who has emerged one of the Flyers most touted prospects, a first look at the coach who will be in charge as he attempts to parlay the promise of those 21 games into a regular NHL gig.
"I hadn’t really trained or skated in a month,’’ Myers said from his home in Moncton, New Brunswick. "I had no idea. I was as surprised as anybody. I had to think about it. (Hextall) said, `We really need you up here’ and I was sold after that. It was nice to meet Alain and start our relationship up there. And it was also nice to meet some of the guys from around the league. A real positive experience for me.’’
Especially since he gained Vigneault’s trust as the tournament went on. By the time Canada played the championship game against Finland, Myers’ ice time was up over 14 minutes.
It’s that type of trajectory that suggests a quicker learning curve for Myers than other defenseman. He’s fast, he’s big (6-5, 210), and he’s thus far shown smarts that belie both his experience and age. "Obviously I have a lot more confidence now,’’ he said. "I’m bigger. Stronger. I learned a lot over the last couple of years. Nothing’s given. Everything is earned. I want to have a bigger role next year. And to do that, I’ve got to show up ready to play at camp.’’
Myers had a goal and an assist over those 21 games with the Flyers from February on, and had a lone assist in the seven games with Team Canada. But for now, the better measurement is in the trust he gains. He gained minutes from Scott Gordon quickly, and from Vigneault just as quickly.
"I’m a really big fan of his work so far,’’ Myers said of the new Flyers coach. "It was nice to feel as if I gained the coach’s confidence. And I felt that.’’
"Confidence is key for anyone coming up,’’ said former Flyers defenseman Kjell Samuelsson, now a Developmental Coach with the organization. "But for a defenseman, the higher you go, the more visible your mistakes are. If you’re a left winger and you make a mistake, there’s enough guys who can cover it up. But if you’re a defenseman making the same mistake over and over again, it’s more visible to everybody.
Myers said he has spent the last two years eliminating that. Sometimes it leads to a simple looking game. But for now, simple is strength.
"For him to be a consistent defenseman, he doesn’t have to complicate the game. He has to be pretty simple and move the puck up and let the game come to him. That’s because he doesn’t have the experience yet… Be a very good defender, and a very good puck mover out of the zone.
"He does that, everything else will fall into place for him.’’
Said Myers, "I’m pretty confident I’m going to be a lot better next season.’’