“I have no idea. I don’t know how he played in junior,” said Vigneault, who first met Myers (along with Carter Hart and Sean Couturier) when he directed Team Canada during the IIHF World Championship in Slovakia 15 months ago. “I do know that since I’ve seen him for a year … I’ve seen a young man work hard and improve his game. Like a lot of other young Ds, I think we’re scratching the surface. I don’t think that he’s reached his full potential.”