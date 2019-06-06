The whole thing was reminiscent of the Sixers deep-sixing Sam Hinkie smack in the middle of The Process for similar reasons, leaving us to wonder even today if they would be more or less advanced at this point than the team that lost the seventh game of the Eastern Conference semifinals. Would Hinkie have seen what Danny Ainge saw in Jayson Tatum and not traded up to get Markelle Fultz? Would the Sixers have used the other first-round pick they surrendered in that deal to strengthen their bench?