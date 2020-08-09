Vigneault gave the team the day off Sunday, so there was no media availability and thus no updates on Voracek or Michael Raffl. ... All three scorers for the Flyers on Saturday notched their first career playoff goals. Tyler Pitlick added an empty-netter. ... Philadelphia was 0-for-11 on the power-play in three games. Montreal was 0-for-12 against Pittsburgh. ... The Flyers entered round-robin play at around 12-1 to win the Stanley Cup. On Sunday morning, William Hill and Pointsbet had them at 7-1, Parx was 6-1.