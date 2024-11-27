Sean Couturier scores game-winning goal in OT to lift Flyers past Nashville Predators

NASHVILLE, Tenn. ― The Flyers were looking for some honky-tonk goodness in the Music City.

For 59 minutes, 48 seconds, the Flyers were playing like a sad country song. But then, in a flash — a streaking flash of Morgan Frost — it turned into a power ballad as he snuck past the Predators’ defense and tipped in a shot to tie the game at 2 late in the third period. Sean Couturier then scored the winner in overtime to give the Flyers a shocking come-from-behind 3-2 win.

Despite a sluggish start, the Flyers once again rebounded late, as they did against the Chicago Blackhawks on Saturday, to skate away with the win. They now have points in three straight games after entering the night with at least a point in seven of their last nine.

Give and take

It was another up-and-down game for Scott Laughton.

One week ago, the Flyers’ alternate captain was benched for long stretches in their 4-1 loss to the Carolina Hurricanes. He turned over the puck on the opening shift and it led to an early 1-0 deficit. He finished with 8 minutes, 25 seconds of ice time — the fewest minutes in John Tortorella’s tenure as the Flyers’ head coach.

“We were talking about playing forward, playing straight ahead. Laughts turns it over, first shift of the game,” Tortorella said after the game. “I need him to lead the way in what we’re trying to do against a good team like that. And it’s not just that one, there were a couple of others within his game.”

In the next game against the Blackhawks, Laughton led the way. He had 11 shot attempts, eight of which were shots on goal, and was robbed by Chicago goalie Petr Mrázek on a two-on-none with Travis Konecny in the first period. Two nights later, against the Vegas Golden Knights, he set up Garnet Hathaway atop the crease for a hard shot that Emil Andrae buried the rebound on.

On Wednesday, Laughton skated just 6:56 but had three shot attempts — including his first goal since he scored a pair against the Seattle Kraken in the fourth game of the season.

Laughton provided puck support along the boards and helped the Flyers retrieve it deep in the offensive zone. He tried to send it to the front of the net but the puck bounced around and he ended up putting it on net, scoring short-side from the bottom of the left face-off circle.

His goal tied the game but he misread a play a few minutes later, and the Predators retook the lead. After the Flyers got stuck in their end, the Predators worked the puck down low. Laughton left his area around the left circle to go to his point as it appeared Ryan Poehling was going to pick up his fellow centerman Ryan O’Reilly. Instead, O’Reilly was open for the one-timer past Flyers goalie Aleksei Kolosov.

Kolosov’s big-time saves

Coming off his first NHL win against the Blackhawks, Kolosov gave up a pair of goals he’d like back but the Belarusian netminder made some big-time saves to keep it a one-goal game.

Early in the contest, he flashed the leather a few times, beginning with a save on Nashville’s Fedor Svechkov and then another a few minutes later on Gustav Nyquist. He looked settled as he showed off his athleticism.

The first goal he did allow was just a bad break during four-on-four action. Roman Josi, the 2020 Norris Trophy winner, carried the puck around the net and sent a centering pass to the front. Defenseman Andrae had released him at the left post and Travis Sanheim picked him up at the right post but had the puck go in off his skate just 6:17 into the game.

O’Reilly’s shot snuck between Kolosov and the post. He stayed in it and finished with 25 saves on 27 shots for his second NHL victory. He kept the Predators at bay during a four-on-three early in the second period as they poured the shots on. In the third period, he stoned Steven Stamkos, but his shot squeaked through and Sanheim swatted it away. He stopped Jonathan Marchessault in overtime.

Breakaways

Defenseman Egor Zamula remained a healthy scratch.

Up next

The Flyers are off on Thanksgiving before a Black Friday matchup with the New York Rangers at the Wells Fargo Center (1 p.m., NBCSP).