Flyers
Q&A: Flyers president Keith Jones talks Matvei Michkov, prospects, the goalie situation, and more

Jones recently sat down with The Inquirer for a two-part interview on a variety of topics, including the team's long-term future.

Keith Jones believes the Flyers are trending in the right direction and are better than their record might indicate.
In the “new era of orange,” Keith Jones’ second season as the Flyers team president is off to an interesting start.

Although he said there haven’t been too many surprises or anything shocking in his short tenure, the former Flyers player-turned-TV-analyst-turned-front-office fixture is being humble. The team got a big surprise and shock this past summer when Matvei Michkov came to the NHL two years earlier than expected.

Jones recently sat down with The Inquirer to chat about Michkov, the Flyers’ prospect pool, and much more.

Here is Part 1 of our two-part interview with Jones from last week in Nashville. It has been edited and condensed for clarity.

  1. Jones called watching Michkov play a “pleasure” and says he has been most impressed by the way his brain works and how competitive the Russian winger is. He added it’s hard not to start looking ahead and envisioning what the Flyers could look like in the future with Michkov at the center of things.

  2. Hunter McDonald and Alex Bump are two prospects to watch, according to Jones. McDonald has made significant strides in Lehigh Valley while Bump has traits that Jones believes the Flyers can “count on” in the future.

  3. Jones believes the Flyers are better than their 12-10-3 record and said the team is trying to “win every game” and still has no designs on tanking for a higher draft pick.

» READ MORE: Flyers’ Morgan Frost hopes playing ‘free’ will help him find his game after recent benchings