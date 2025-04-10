Flyers prospect Devin Kaplan and West Chester’s Jack Page are chasing an NCAA title with Boston University

ST. LOUIS ― Devin Kaplan is heeding the message from the Flyers.

“They’ve been telling me to just worry about the season,” he told The Inquirer on Wednesday. “Worry about where I am. Stay where my feet are, be present. Just focus on the season and try to do my best to win a national championship, and we’ll focus on anything else after that.”

It’ll be easy for Kaplan to focus. The Boston University junior is making his third straight Frozen Four appearance on Thursday when the Terriers take on Penn State (8:30 p.m., ESPN2).

But it hasn’t been the easiest season for either the 6-foot-3, 200-pound forward or his team. There’s been “ups and downs,” he said after Wednesday’s practice at the Enterprise Center, but he’s doing his best to find consistency. After notching 23 points in 40 games his freshman year and another 23 in 37 last season, the 2022 third-round pick has 16 points (10 goals, six assists) in 36 games this season.

At Flyers development camp last July, Kaplan was focused on building his game around being a power forward. He wants to be a reliable guy around the net and below the hash marks, someone who can hold on to the puck to create opportunities for himself and his teammates. He’s applied that this season at Boston University.

“I think the big thing I’ve been talking about with my coaches [is] net front, when the puck gets run down, just keeping guys on my back and kind of holding them off and slowing down at my pace, so I can make plays. Playing below the goal line, below the tops of the circles, just things like that,” he said. “Because I feel like I’m good at holding guys off and making plays under pressure. So just kind of fine-tuning that and working on that.”

Kaplan talks often with the Flyers’ player development crew. From director of player development Riley Armstrong to special advisors, Patrick Sharp and John LeClair, he gets feedback and tips on developing his game for the pro ranks.

“Sharpie likes to just keep it simple, and just tells me to have fun, shoot pucks, things like that. And then John will kind of get more into the nitty gritty with hockey, give me some more negative feedback, and things I need to work on. But I appreciate that a lot, because it helps me. So it’s really cool to have them both, two NHL legends, just around all the time. So it’s pretty cool.”

Joining Kaplan at the Flyers development camp last July was his teammate, and local product, Jake Page.

Page, the son of the former Wells Fargo Center president John Page, was invited by general manager Danny Brière when the team needed an extra defenseman.

“They gave me a lot of pointers, whether it’s just simple stuff, like having good sticks, reading off the rush, but I think they also helped me get a lot of confidence as well,” Page said about the Flyers coaches.

At the time, the 6-foot-4, 197-pound blueliner had skated in five games for Boston University across two seasons. This season, as a senior, he has played in 21 contests, including both games at the regionals, and has collected two assists.

A native of West Chester, Page knows he took a bit of a different path to Division I hockey. He grew up playing for the Quakers before a handful of other local teams like Virtua and Little Flyers and later played a year at Bayard Rustin High School.

“You’re starting to see more and more guys start to go to the next level and help grow the Philadelphia area hockey, and it’s just getting better and better,” he told The Inquirer on Wednesday. “Hopefully I can help lead the way, and hopefully more guys can follow my path and get to the next level, or the NHL, or whatever everyone’s goals may be.”

Page has one more year of eligibility after redshirting his junior season and is hoping to use it while also working on a master’s degree; he is studying corporate finance for his bachelor’s.

In the offseason, the 23-year-old also tries to help out in youth hockey. Not many NHLers come from the area — according to Hockey Reference, only 15 players from the greater Philly area have appeared in at least one NHL game, Flourtown’s Mike Richter being the most well-known — and Page is hopefully the game keeps growing in Eastern Pennsylvania.

The only problem now is, he is set to face Penn State. And as he said, everyone in West Chester has either gone to Penn State or is a big Penn State fan.

“All my buddies back home are rooting for me, I hope,” he said with a chuckle. “But I’ve gotten some [texts] that are like, ‘I’m a big Jack Page fan, but I’m also a huge Penn State fan.’ Penn State fans, they’re big time, they’re hardcore, so I’m sure they’re still rooting for their squads as well.”