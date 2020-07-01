For all of those people who’ve missed out on proms and graduations and other lifetime milestones, take heart. Morgan Frost feels your pain.
Frost turned 21 on May 14, right in the thick of the quarantine. He should have had a massive party to celebrate his first season as a pro. Or, better yet, he should have been in an arena rooting on his Flyers teammates during an extended playoff run.
Instead, where was he on that momentous day?
“I had a couple buddies come hang out in my garage,” he said, pointing out that local restrictions limited the gathering to only a handful. “We just basically kept our distance.”
»FROM THE ARCHIVES: Morgan Frost’s dad, the former PA announcer for the Maple Leafs
Frost returned to the area recently and was part of the group of Flyers skating in Voorhees on Wednesday morning. He was only able to get on the ice a few times while at home in Aurora, Ont., but he did have use of the gym his mother owns up there.
“That was nice of her to give me the key,” he said.
Of course. That’s what moms are for.
Frost, the Flyers’ top prospect, appeared in 20 games for the big club this season, notching two goals and five assists. He was on a line with Claude Giroux and Travis Konecny in November when he became the sixth Flyer to score goals in each of his first two games.
Frost also had 29 points in 41 games for the AHL Phantoms, and coach Scott Gordon, who has been the coach there since 2015-16, called Frost “the most skilled player I’ve had in Lehigh since I’ve been here.”
Frost probably won’t play in the postseason, which tentatively is slated to begin in early August. But he’ll be around when training camp opens July 10 and his NHL education resumes. The primary lesson of his first season?
“Generally,” he explained, “learning to be a pro. Being around older guys, you see how seriously guys take their bodies and their training. I just tried to learn as much as I could and soak it up as much as I could. Hopefully, I can get to that level one day.”
The Flyers had to postpone their fan caravan to Ocean City, N.J. scheduled for July 9 because of local restrictions related to the coronavirus. The event in North Wildwood for July 7 is still on. For now.