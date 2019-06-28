The Flyers’ prospects will hold a three-on-three tournament at the Skate Zone in Voorhees from 4 to 6 p.m. Friday.

It will be free and open to the public.

Each game will last 12 minutes with a running clock, and teams will change on the fly after one-minute shifts.

There will be a sudden-death shootout in the round-robin games.

Team Orange has three players who were selected in the first round: defenseman Cam York (2019) and centers Morgan Frost (2017) and Jay O’Brien (2018).

Round 1: Black vs. White; Gray vs. Orange.

Round 2: Black vs. Gray; White vs. Orange.

Round 3: Black vs. Orange, White vs. Gray.

Playoffs: First place vs. second place; third place vs. fourth place.

The rosters:

TEAM BLACK

49 G Felix Sandstrom

50 C German Rubtsov

54 D Egor Zamula

57 C Marcus Westfalt

59 D Colin Felix

71 LW Noah Cates

73 D Wyatt Kalynuk

76 LW Isaac Ratcliffe

77 LW Maxim Golod

82 C Connor Bunnaman

TEAM ORANGE

45 D Cam York

48 C Morgan Frost

55 C Jackson Cates

61 LW Ben Meyers

62 C Jay O'Brien

65 D Matt Anderson

68 RW Bryce Brodzynski

69 G Roddy Ross

72 C David Kase

86 D Wyatte Wylie

TEAM WHITE

46 RW Bobby Brink

52 D Ronnie Attard

56 RW Wade Allison

63 D Mason Millman

64 RW Maksim Sushko

66 G Samuel Ersson

74 D Adam Ginning

81 LW Carsen Twarynski

83 LW Ben McCartney

89 C Mika Cyr

TEAM GRAY

51 D Will MacKinnon

60 RW Joel Farabee

67 G Kirill Ustimenko

70 C Olle Lycksel

75 C Pascal Laberge

78 LW Matthew Strome

80 D Jack St. Ivany

84 LW Emmett Sproule

85 D Seamus Donohue

90 C Carson Briere