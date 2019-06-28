The Flyers’ prospects will hold a three-on-three tournament at the Skate Zone in Voorhees from 4 to 6 p.m. Friday.
It will be free and open to the public.
Each game will last 12 minutes with a running clock, and teams will change on the fly after one-minute shifts.
There will be a sudden-death shootout in the round-robin games.
Team Orange has three players who were selected in the first round: defenseman Cam York (2019) and centers Morgan Frost (2017) and Jay O’Brien (2018).
Round 1: Black vs. White; Gray vs. Orange.
Round 2: Black vs. Gray; White vs. Orange.
Round 3: Black vs. Orange, White vs. Gray.
Playoffs: First place vs. second place; third place vs. fourth place.
The rosters:
TEAM BLACK
49 G Felix Sandstrom
50 C German Rubtsov
54 D Egor Zamula
57 C Marcus Westfalt
59 D Colin Felix
71 LW Noah Cates
73 D Wyatt Kalynuk
76 LW Isaac Ratcliffe
77 LW Maxim Golod
82 C Connor Bunnaman
TEAM ORANGE
45 D Cam York
48 C Morgan Frost
55 C Jackson Cates
61 LW Ben Meyers
62 C Jay O'Brien
65 D Matt Anderson
68 RW Bryce Brodzynski
69 G Roddy Ross
72 C David Kase
86 D Wyatte Wylie
TEAM WHITE
46 RW Bobby Brink
52 D Ronnie Attard
56 RW Wade Allison
63 D Mason Millman
64 RW Maksim Sushko
66 G Samuel Ersson
74 D Adam Ginning
81 LW Carsen Twarynski
83 LW Ben McCartney
89 C Mika Cyr
TEAM GRAY
51 D Will MacKinnon
60 RW Joel Farabee
67 G Kirill Ustimenko
70 C Olle Lycksel
75 C Pascal Laberge
78 LW Matthew Strome
80 D Jack St. Ivany
84 LW Emmett Sproule
85 D Seamus Donohue
90 C Carson Briere