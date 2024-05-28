Flyers prospects Denver Barkey and Oliver Bonk earn OHL All-Star honors

As Denver Barkey, Oliver Bonk, and their London Knights teammates continued their run in the Memorial Cup, the Flyers prospects earned a tip of the cap for their stellar seasons.

On Tuesday, the Ontario Hockey League announced its end-of-season All-Star teams. Bonk, who was on the all-rookie second team last season, was named to the first team. Barkey earned a spot on the second team. The teams were selected through two votes by the OHL’s general managers — first by conference and then a combined ballot of the top players from each conference.

Advertisement

Drafted 22nd overall in 2023 by the Flyers, Bonk flourished this season on both ends of the ice. Nicknamed “Bumper Bonk” for his prowess on the power play from the bumper position, the blueliner scored 15 of his 24 goals in the regular season with the man advantage. He posted 67 points in 60 regular-season games and accumulated a plus-minus of plus-28. Bonk finished No. 1 among defensemen in power-play goals and shorthanded assists (five).

» READ MORE: Why Flyers fans should pay attention to the Memorial Cup this week

Like his teammate, Barkey has been signed to an entry-level contract by the Flyers. Unlike Bonk, who signed his contract last August, Barkey inked his deal in March thanks to a big season. Selected in the third round in last year’s draft, the winger finished tied for fourth in the OHL in points (102), third in assists (67), and buried the puck 35 times during the regular season. He also played in all situations for the Knights and has added 27 points in 18 OHL playoff games.

Barkey and Bonk are two of seven Knights who earned honors. The team is participating in the Canadian Hockey League’s grand finale, the Memorial Cup, after winning the OHL championship. They are pitted against the winners of the Western Hockey League, the Moose Jaw Warriors, the Drummondville Voltigeurs of the Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League — on which Flyers prospect Alexis Gendron plays — and this year’s host in Saginaw, Mich., the Spirit.

London is 2-0 in round-robin action after a 4-0 win against Drummondville and a 5-4 win against Moose Jaw. Bonk, who was named star of the game after the win against Drummondville, has a goal and two assists through two games after scoring 16 points in 18 OHL playoff games. Barkey has two assists, each coming in the win against Moose Jaw.

» READ MORE: Is Bobby Brink part of the Flyers’ long-term plans? Danny Brière thinks so.

The Knights finish the round-robin with a pivotal game against Saginaw on Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. Tied atop the standings with two wins apiece, the winner will head straight to the Memorial Cup championship on Sunday at 7:30 p.m. The losing club will play in a semifinal game on Friday. All games can be seen on NHL Network.