Center German Rubtsov, the Flyers’ top pick in 2016, said his surgically repaired shoulder is totally healed and that he hopes to earn a spot in training camp in September. ... Right winger Wade Allison, a second-round pick in 2016, estimated his knee was 85 percent as he makes the grueling recovery from a torn ACL that ended his superb college season 17 months ago. He will play with Western Michigan and the Flyers hope to sign him. ... Bobby Orr Brink, the right winger selected in the second round Saturday, said he was thrilled to get picked by a team that has passionate fans. “I wouldn’t say it’s more pressure. It’s just more excitement that you’re playing in a good market,” he said....Goalies will be on the ice at 8:15 a.m. Wednesday; other players will join them at 9:15 a.m.