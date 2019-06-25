The Flyers made qualifying offers to restricted free agents Ivan Provorov, Travis Konecny, Scott Laughton, and Nic Aube-Kubel.
The offers prevent them from becoming unrestricted free agents July 1. By issuing the offers, teams are also given the right of first refusal or draft-choice compensation should the player sign an offer sheet with another team.
Winger Justin Bailey was not given an offer and he becomes an unrestricted free agent.
After serving as the Flyers’ interim coach and compiling a 25-22-4 record last season, Scott Gordon is returning to the Phantoms as their head coach.
“I think it makes me a better coach,” Gordon said after working with the defensemen during the first day of the Flyers’ prospect camp Tuesday.
Gordon was impressed with the poise of Cam York, 18, the defenseman taken in the first round (No. 14 overall) on Friday.
Former Flyers Jimmy Watson and Nick Schultz will talk to the prospects during the Trial on the Isle in Stone Harbor on Thursday. Schultz worked with the defensemen Tuesday.
Watson’s topic Thursday: What it was like to play with a leader like Bob Clarke. Schultz will talk about what it means to wear the Flyers’ crest. The prospects will also watch a movie on the Broad Street Bullies.
Center German Rubtsov, the Flyers’ top pick in 2016, said his surgically repaired shoulder is totally healed and that he hopes to earn a spot in training camp in September. ... Right winger Wade Allison, a second-round pick in 2016, estimated his knee was 85 percent as he makes the grueling recovery from a torn ACL that ended his superb college season 17 months ago. He will play with Western Michigan and the Flyers hope to sign him. ... Bobby Orr Brink, the right winger selected in the second round Saturday, said he was thrilled to get picked by a team that has passionate fans. “I wouldn’t say it’s more pressure. It’s just more excitement that you’re playing in a good market,” he said....Goalies will be on the ice at 8:15 a.m. Wednesday; other players will join them at 9:15 a.m.