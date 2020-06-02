“I’ve wanted to say something for a while, but it’s been really difficult knowing what to say,” Wheeler wrote. “My hometown is burning. Businesses where I grew up are being boarded up. America is not ok. Growing up outside of Minneapolis, I always felt sheltered from racism. That’s because I was. Most people I grew up with looked like me. I never had to be scared when I stopped at a traffic light or saw the police in public. My kids will never know that fear either. I’m heartbroken that we still treat people this way. We need to stand with the black community and fundamentally change how the leadership in this country has dealt with racism.”