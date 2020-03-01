Just after Christmas, the Flyers took a West Coast trip that turned out awful. They went 1-4 and were thumped three times.
The Penguins saw those results and seemed to say, “hold my beer.” As bad as the Flyers fared, Pittsburgh was worse.
The Penguins on Saturday wrapped up their final California swing of the season with a 5-0 loss at San Jose that was probably their worst performance of the year. They lost all four games of the road trip, the last three in Cali, and have dropped six in a row. They’ve been shutout twice in 10 days.
The Flyers have ridden their own five-game winning streak to pass the Penguins in the Metropolitan standings heading into Sunday’s game at the Rangers (12 p.m., NBC).
While the Flyers have outscored opponents 22-10 during their streak, the Penguins are getting drilled 24-8 during their slump. Sidney Crosby, a ghastly -8 during the slide, is taking the blame.
“I think we understand what it takes to win. But I put it on myself. I’ve got to step up,” Crosby told the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette after Saturday night’s loss. “Key situations, you’re down like this and losing games, you need big plays, big performances. And I haven’t done that. So that’s on me.”
Through Feb. 18, the last time the Penguins won a game, Pittsburgh led the division by a point over Washington and seven over the Flyers. Today, they are in third place, four behind Washington and one back of the Flyers. The Caps also play today (8 p.m., at Minnesota), so those deficits could get even larger.
The Flyers are on a peculiar, but lucrative run. Generally, the over/under goal total for an NHL first period is 1.5 goals. The Flyers and their opponents have gone over 1.5 in 10 consecutive games.
FanDuel had the best odds price for over (-134) of local sportsbooks sampled by the Inquirer on Sunday morning. DraftKings and Parx (-152) had the most prohibitive. For the full game, the Flyers are a consensus -120 for the game with the full-game over/under around 6-6.5 goals.
Flyers goalie Carter Hart will start his first road game in two weeks. His season-long numbers are hideous (3-10-1, .855 save pct.), but he was much better in two road starts after coming back from a January abdominal strain (1-1, 882%). The loss was at Tampa Bay, which was on a 10-game winning streak at the time.
No word on who the Rangers will start in net. They surprisingly went with Alexandar Georgiev, 24, on back-to-back nights Thursday and Friday and kept future Hall of Famer Henrik Lundqvist, who turns 38 Monday, on the bench. Red-hot rookie Igor Shesterkin remains out with a broken rib suffered in a car accident on Feb. 23.