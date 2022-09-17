ALLENTOWN, Pa. — Even in rookie camp, there’s no such thing as an easy game for the Flyers.

The Flyers and Rangers rookies kept the score even through regulation Friday night in their first of two rookie games this weekend at the PPL Center. But the Flyers prevailed in overtime, 2-1, thanks to a Tyson Foerster goal. The Flyers controlled the majority of the third period, outshooting the Rangers, 13-4, but weren’t able to seal the deal after 60 minutes.

Swedish left winger Olle Lycksell notched the Flyers’ first goal in the second period.

Lycksell lights the lamp

After spending the last four seasons playing in the Swedish Hockey League, most recently for the Växjö Lakers, Lycksell will make the North American transition this upcoming season. The 23-year-old Lycksell, who was selected by the Flyers in the sixth round of the 2017 draft, flashed his two-way skill and strength on the puck in the second period with the Flyers down 1-0. He won a puck battle along the boards in the Flyers’ zone, fended off opponents on the rush down the right wing, put the puck past Rangers goalie Talyn Boyko, and evened the score.

Cates squared, plus Foerster

After growing up playing hockey together at Stillwater High School in Stillwater, Minn., and at the University of Minnesota, Duluth, forwards Jackson and Noah Cates partnered up on the Flyers’ top line alongside Foerster, the right winger. Coming off of a 16-game stint with the Flyers last season, Noah stood out early against the Rangers with his playmaking ability and solid defensive play. Early in first period, he hit defenseman Mason Millman at the blue line with a cross-seam pass, who fired a shot toward the net. Foerster wasn’t able to stuff home the rebound.

Foerster continued to see scoring chances come his way, both at five-on-five and on the Flyers’ first power-play unit, but he wasn’t able to capitalize through regulation. Halfway through the second period, Foerster attempted to clean up a loose puck in front of the net, but his shot went wide. However, Foerster scored to seal the Flyers’ win in overtime.

Desnoyers makes plays

Center Elliot Desnoyers is staring down an important camp, as he looks to make the full-time jump to professional hockey from the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League this season. Desnoyers, 20, started the game on a mission on the Flyers’ second line and helped create their best scoring chance of the first period. He set up right winger Zayde Wisdom in the low slot for a point-blank shot on Rangers goalie Dylan Garand, but Wisdom’s shot deflected wide. Desnoyers had a scoring chance of his own early in the first period from the low slot, but Boyko denied his attempt.

What’s next

The Flyers rookies return to the PPL Center on Saturday for their final game against the Rangers rookies at 5:05 p.m. (NBC Sports Philadelphia+).