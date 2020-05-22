“We’d go to the Ritz Hotel there,” Watson recalled on Thursday. “There’d be six or seven of us and Reggie would arm-wrestle these loggers and miners who would come in from work. He’d arm-wrestle for a whole table of beer, and each table would have 20 or 30 beers on it. We’d be there for maybe five, six hours, and by the time we’d leave, we had five full tables of beer. That’s how good he was at arm-wrestling, so it was nice to go to a bar with Reggie because he’d put these guys down."