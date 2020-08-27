Defenseman Robert Hagg and left winger James van Riemsdyk were back in the lineup, replacing Shayne Gostisbehere and Scott Laughton, respectively. Hagg had a team-high five hits, two blocked shots, and a plus-2 rating in 16:07. Van Riemsdyk had two shots and was minus-1 in 15:19. ... Claude Giroux had a strong game, collecting an assist, winning a defensive-zone faceoff that led to another goal, and winning 62% of his faceoffs. ... Myers and Tyler Pitlcik each had four hits. ... Couturier had two points and won 57% of his faceoffs. ... The Isles’ Anders Lee had a goal and eight shots but was minus-2. ... The Flyers had played 31 straight postseason games without OT, the longest stretch in franchise history.