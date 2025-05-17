Skip to content
Q&A: New Flyers coach Rick Tocchet talks systems and strategies, his ideas for fixing the power play, and more

In a one-on-one interview with The Inquirer, Tocchet discussed the narrative that he's a defensive coach and his excitement to work with Matvei Michkov, Travis Konecny, and Owen Tippett specifically.

The Flyers unveiled Rick Tocchet as their 25th head coach on Friday at the Wells Fargo Center.
The Flyers have their new man behind the bench, as they officially unveiled Rick Tocchet as the 25th head coach in team history on Friday.

With Tocchet tasked with taking the Flyers through the next step in their rebuild, The Inquirer sat down with the 61-year-old to discuss his approach to coaching and his in-game strategies and systems.

  1. Tocchet didn’t shy away from the fact that he prefers a more structured type of hockey, and that he doesn’t see a chance-for-chance type style as one you can consistently win with.

  2. The veteran coach believes the key to a good power play is beating pressure by attacking. While plays are nice, he believes sometimes too many plays can lead to players overthinking and not attacking openings or maximizing their creativity.

  3. Speaking of pressure, Tocchet said he doesn’t shy away from it and wouldn’t want to work in a market where he didn’t have it. He called being in a pressure cooker like Philly “fun” and agrees that pressure is a privilege.

This interview has been edited for clarity and brevity.

» READ MORE: Rick Tocchet says the Flyers’ ‘untapped talent’ and managerial ‘stability’ excite him as a coach