As the Flyers approach the March 21 trade deadline and navigate which pending unrestricted free agents will be a part of the team’s future, at least one of them will not hit the open market.

On Thursday, the Flyers signed right-shot defenseman Rasmus Ristolainen to a five-year, $25.5 million extension ($5.1 million average annual value). The 27-year-old blueliner was in the final year of a six-year, $5.4 million AAV deal, which he signed in 2016 as a member of the Buffalo Sabres.

“I think what he brings to our blue line, we didn’t have a lot of size and physicality,” assistant general manager Brent Flahr said. “He’s been a real good teammate. He’s fit in well with our guys.”

Ristolainen’s hard-nosed style of play lends itself to the “tough to play against” approach that general manager Chuck Fletcher has sought to instill within the team through certain roster additions. Fletcher acquired Ristolainen from Buffalo via trade this offseason in exchange for a 2021 first-round pick (No. 14), a 2023 second-round pick, and defenseman Robert Hägg.

In 49 games this season, Ristolainen has two goals, 11 assists and is a minus-11, and leads the team with 177 hits. Ristolainen also has been a fixture on the second defensive pairing alongside 25-year-old Travis Sanheim.

“If I think a little bit [to the] future and what kind of player he is, he’s the type of player I could play with the rest of my career as a D pair,” Ristolainen said. “That’s a good sign. And I think it’s already been good and we haven’t really ... only [played together] a few months, or this year. I hope we stay together, we play together and he’s a player I could play with forever.”