Flyers defenseman Robert Hagg avoided restricted free agency by signing a two-year contract worth an average of $1.6 million.
Hagg played in 49 of 69 regular-season games, but nine of the last 10 playoff games as Flyers coach Alain Vigneault elected to go with the more physical Hagg over Shayne Gostisbehere for the final spot in the defensive lineup.
Hagg, 25, is a fearless shot-blocker who led the Flyers with 136 hits during the regular season despite missing 20 games. The deal represents a $300,000 annual raise for Hagg, who went from -3 last regular season to +14 in 2019-20. Hagg was drafted by the Flyers in the second round in 2013.
The two biggest decisions among the remaining restricted free agents are yet to come. Oft-injured center Nolan Patrick, 22, missed the season with migraine disorder. Phil Myers, who worked his way into a solid second defensive pairing with Travis Sanheim, is due a raise of the $678,333 he earned in 2019-20.
The Flyers’ notable restricted free agents include goaltender Brian Elliott, forwards Tyler Pitlick, Nate Thompson and Derek Grant, and defenseman Justin Braun.