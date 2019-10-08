The Flyers have 21 players on their active roster, plus Nolan Patrick, who is injured.

Here’s an off-beat look at the boys heading into Wednesday night’s true home opener.

Inside the roster

Highest paid: Jake Voracek, $9.25 million

Best bargain: Carter Hart, $700,000

Top acquisitions: D Justin Braun, F Kevin Hayes, D Matt Niskanen

Not here anymore: D Radko Gudas (Washington), D Andrew MacDonald (free agent), coach Scott Gordon (with Phantoms)

Who’s hurt? Nolan Patrick (migraine disorder) did not travel with club to Europe.

New head coach: Alain Vigneault

Assistant coaches: Michel Therrien, Mike Yeo, Ian Laperriere, Kim Dillabaugh (goaltenders)

Won a Cup: Matt Niskanen (Capitals, 2018)

Lost in the Finals: Justin Braun (Sharks, 2016); Claude Giroux (Flyers, 2010); James van Riemsdyk (Flyers, 2010); Alain Vigneault (as head coach/Canucks 2011, Rangers 2014); Michel Therrien (as head coach/Penguins 2008); Ian Laperriere (as player/Flyers, 2010)

Oldest: Brian Elliott (34 years, 182 days as of Tuesday)

Youngest: Carter Hart (21 years, 56 days as of Tuesday)

Tallest: Samuel Morin (6-6)

Shortest: Travis Konecny (5-10)

Heaviest: James van Riemsdyk (217)

Lightest: Travis Konecny (175)

Note: Roster as of Tuesday morning, Oct. 8

Did you know?

Claude Giroux is fourth in the league in points (519) since taking over as Flyers captain in 2012-13. Only Sidney Crosby (610), Patrick Kane (572) and Alex Ovechkin (533) have more.

Where they’re from

Americans (7) – Justin Braun, Sean Couturier, Shayne Gostisbehere, Kevin Hayes, Matt Niskanen, Tyler Pitlick, James van Riemsdyk

Austrians (1) – Michael Raffl

Canadians (10) – Connor Bunnaman, Brian Elliott, Claude Giroux, Carter Hart, Travis Konecny, Scott Laughton, Samuel Morin, Nolan Patrick, Travis Sanheim, Carsen Twarynski

Czechs (1) – Jake Voracek

Russians (1) – Ivan Provorov

Swedes (2) – Robert Hagg, Oskar Lindblom

Did you know?

Justin Braun is married to the daughter of late NHL player Tom Lysiak, who played for the Atlanta Flames and Chicago Blackhawks in the 1970s and ‘80s. Jessica Braun is a renowned chef.

Hot shots

Left-handed shooters

Forwards (8): Connor Bunnaman, Sean Couturier, Kevin Hayes, Scott Laughton, Oskar Lindblom, Michael Raffl, Carsen Twarynski, James van Riemsdyk

Defensemen (5): Shayne Gostisbehere, Robert Hagg, Samuel Morin, Ivan Provorov, Travis Sanheim

Right-handed shooters

Forwards (4): Claude Giroux, Travis Konecny, Nolan Patrick, Tyler Pitlick

Defensemen (2): Justin Braun, Matt Niskanen

Note: Carter Hart and Brian Elliott hold their sticks with their right hands.

Did you know?

New Flyer Kevin Hayes was linemates at Boston College with Calgary star and South Jersey native Johnny Gaudreau. Hayes had a pair of assists when BC lost in the 2014 Frozen Four at the Wells Fargo Center. He has three goals and an assist in 10 games at the WFC as a pro, all while with the Rangers.

They say it’s your birthday

(Current age in parentheses)

Jan. 12 – Claude Giroux (32). Jan. 13 – Ivan Provorov (23)

Feb. 8 – Robert Hagg (24). Feb. 10 – Justin Braun (32)

March 11 – Travis Konecny (22). March 29 – Travis Sanheim (23)

April 9 – Brian Elliott (34). April 16 – Connor Bunnaman (21). April 20 – Shayne Gostisbehere (26)

May 4 – James van Riemsdyk (30). May 8 – Kevin Hayes (27). May 30 – Scott Laughton (25)

May 14 - Alain Vigneault (58)

June - None

July 12 – Samuel Morin (24)

Aug. 13 – Carter Hart (21). Aug. 15 – Oskar Lindblom (23), Jakub Voracek (30)

September/October - None

Nov. 1 – Tyler Pitlick (28). Nov. 24 – Carsen Twarynski (22)

Dec. 1 – Michael Raffl (31). Dec. 6 – Matt Niskanen (33). Dec. 7 – Sean Couturier (27)

Did you know?

Ivan Provorov is the first Flyers player to not miss a single game in the first three seasons of his career.

Contract statuses

Potential unrestricted free agents after this season (3): Justin Braun, Brian Elliott, Tyler Pitlick

Potential restricted free agents after this season (3): Robert Hagg, Oskar Lindblom, Nolan Patrick

Signed through 2020-21 (8): Connor Bunnaman, Carter Hart, Scott Laughton, Samuel Morin, Matt Niskanen, Michael Raffl, Travis Sanheim, Carsen Twarynski

Signed through 2021-22 (2): Sean Couturier, Claude Giroux

Signed through 2022-23 (2): Shayne Gostisbehere, James van Riemsdyk

Signed through 2023-24 (1): Jake Voracek

Signed through 2024-25 (2): Travis Konecny, Ivan Provorov

Signed through 2025-26 (1): Kevin Hayes

2019-20 salaries

According to Spotrac.com

Player
Salary
Player
Salary
Player
Salary
Jake Voracek
$9,250,000
Sean Couturier
$4,500,000
Robert Hagg
$1,300,000
Kevin Hayes
$9,000,000
Travis Konecny
$4,000,000
Tyler Pitlick
$1,000,000
Claude Giroux
$8,000,000
Justin Braun
$3,800,000
Nolan Patrick
$925,000
James van Riemsdyk
$8,000,000
Travis Sanheim
$3,250,000
Oskar Lindblom
$832,500
Ivan Provorov
$6,750,000
Scott Laughton
$2,300,000
Carsen Twarynski
$792,500
Matt Niskanen
$5,750,000
Brian Elliott
$2,000,000
Connor Bunnaman
$700,000
Shayne Gostisbehere
$5,250,000
Michael Raffl
$1,800,000
Carter Hart
$700,000
Samuel Morin
$700,000

Notable: The Flyers have $283,748 of estimated space against the $81.5 million salary cap.

Did you know?

Vigneault’s teams each won a playoff round in his first season as new coach. The Canadiens lost to Buffalo in the second round in 1997. The Canucks lost in the second round to eventual Stanley Cup champion Anaheim in 2007. And the Rangers lost in the Cup Final to Los Angeles in 2014.