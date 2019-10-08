The Flyers have 21 players on their active roster, plus Nolan Patrick, who is injured.
Here’s an off-beat look at the boys heading into Wednesday night’s true home opener.
Highest paid: Jake Voracek, $9.25 million
Best bargain: Carter Hart, $700,000
» See below for salary information and contract status for every player
Top acquisitions: D Justin Braun, F Kevin Hayes, D Matt Niskanen
Not here anymore: D Radko Gudas (Washington), D Andrew MacDonald (free agent), coach Scott Gordon (with Phantoms)
Who’s hurt? Nolan Patrick (migraine disorder) did not travel with club to Europe.
New head coach: Alain Vigneault
Assistant coaches: Michel Therrien, Mike Yeo, Ian Laperriere, Kim Dillabaugh (goaltenders)
Won a Cup: Matt Niskanen (Capitals, 2018)
Lost in the Finals: Justin Braun (Sharks, 2016); Claude Giroux (Flyers, 2010); James van Riemsdyk (Flyers, 2010); Alain Vigneault (as head coach/Canucks 2011, Rangers 2014); Michel Therrien (as head coach/Penguins 2008); Ian Laperriere (as player/Flyers, 2010)
Oldest: Brian Elliott (34 years, 182 days as of Tuesday)
Youngest: Carter Hart (21 years, 56 days as of Tuesday)
Tallest: Samuel Morin (6-6)
Shortest: Travis Konecny (5-10)
Heaviest: James van Riemsdyk (217)
Lightest: Travis Konecny (175)
Note: Roster as of Tuesday morning, Oct. 8
Claude Giroux is fourth in the league in points (519) since taking over as Flyers captain in 2012-13. Only Sidney Crosby (610), Patrick Kane (572) and Alex Ovechkin (533) have more.
Americans (7) – Justin Braun, Sean Couturier, Shayne Gostisbehere, Kevin Hayes, Matt Niskanen, Tyler Pitlick, James van Riemsdyk
Austrians (1) – Michael Raffl
Canadians (10) – Connor Bunnaman, Brian Elliott, Claude Giroux, Carter Hart, Travis Konecny, Scott Laughton, Samuel Morin, Nolan Patrick, Travis Sanheim, Carsen Twarynski
Czechs (1) – Jake Voracek
Russians (1) – Ivan Provorov
Swedes (2) – Robert Hagg, Oskar Lindblom
Justin Braun is married to the daughter of late NHL player Tom Lysiak, who played for the Atlanta Flames and Chicago Blackhawks in the 1970s and ‘80s. Jessica Braun is a renowned chef.
Left-handed shooters
Forwards (8): Connor Bunnaman, Sean Couturier, Kevin Hayes, Scott Laughton, Oskar Lindblom, Michael Raffl, Carsen Twarynski, James van Riemsdyk
Defensemen (5): Shayne Gostisbehere, Robert Hagg, Samuel Morin, Ivan Provorov, Travis Sanheim
Right-handed shooters
Forwards (4): Claude Giroux, Travis Konecny, Nolan Patrick, Tyler Pitlick
Defensemen (2): Justin Braun, Matt Niskanen
Note: Carter Hart and Brian Elliott hold their sticks with their right hands.
New Flyer Kevin Hayes was linemates at Boston College with Calgary star and South Jersey native Johnny Gaudreau. Hayes had a pair of assists when BC lost in the 2014 Frozen Four at the Wells Fargo Center. He has three goals and an assist in 10 games at the WFC as a pro, all while with the Rangers.
(Current age in parentheses)
Jan. 12 – Claude Giroux (32). Jan. 13 – Ivan Provorov (23)
Feb. 8 – Robert Hagg (24). Feb. 10 – Justin Braun (32)
March 11 – Travis Konecny (22). March 29 – Travis Sanheim (23)
April 9 – Brian Elliott (34). April 16 – Connor Bunnaman (21). April 20 – Shayne Gostisbehere (26)
May 4 – James van Riemsdyk (30). May 8 – Kevin Hayes (27). May 30 – Scott Laughton (25)
May 14 - Alain Vigneault (58)
June - None
July 12 – Samuel Morin (24)
Aug. 13 – Carter Hart (21). Aug. 15 – Oskar Lindblom (23), Jakub Voracek (30)
September/October - None
Nov. 1 – Tyler Pitlick (28). Nov. 24 – Carsen Twarynski (22)
Dec. 1 – Michael Raffl (31). Dec. 6 – Matt Niskanen (33). Dec. 7 – Sean Couturier (27)
Ivan Provorov is the first Flyers player to not miss a single game in the first three seasons of his career.
Potential unrestricted free agents after this season (3): Justin Braun, Brian Elliott, Tyler Pitlick
Potential restricted free agents after this season (3): Robert Hagg, Oskar Lindblom, Nolan Patrick
Signed through 2020-21 (8): Connor Bunnaman, Carter Hart, Scott Laughton, Samuel Morin, Matt Niskanen, Michael Raffl, Travis Sanheim, Carsen Twarynski
Signed through 2021-22 (2): Sean Couturier, Claude Giroux
Signed through 2022-23 (2): Shayne Gostisbehere, James van Riemsdyk
Signed through 2023-24 (1): Jake Voracek
Signed through 2024-25 (2): Travis Konecny, Ivan Provorov
Signed through 2025-26 (1): Kevin Hayes
According to Spotrac.com
Notable: The Flyers have $283,748 of estimated space against the $81.5 million salary cap.
Vigneault’s teams each won a playoff round in his first season as new coach. The Canadiens lost to Buffalo in the second round in 1997. The Canucks lost in the second round to eventual Stanley Cup champion Anaheim in 2007. And the Rangers lost in the Cup Final to Los Angeles in 2014.