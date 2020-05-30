Game highlights: Hart made 27 saves, but Tampa won the team’s first meeting as Andrei Vasilevskiy (23 saves) collected the shutout and a second-period goal by former Flyers farmhand Pat Maroon was the difference. It was Game 45 for the Flyers, and first time they were blanked this season. In the rematch, Nikita Kucherov, Steven Stamkos, and Victor Hedman each had two points for Tampa, which iced the win with an empty-net goal.