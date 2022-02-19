The Flyers (15-25-9), who have lost 17 of 19 games, are in the midst of one of their worst seasons in franchise history. Given how poorly the team has performed relative to expectations significant changes appear to be on the way. With just over a month until the NHL’s March 21 trade deadline, we asked our beat reporters Giana Han and Olivia Reiner to answer some key questions surrounding the team and its future.

If the Flyers move captain Claude Giroux as expected at the deadline, what will ultimately be his legacy in Philadelphia?

GH: Giroux is the longest tenured captain in franchise history. He’s also the longest tenured professional athlete in Philadelphia. He passed Flyers legend Bobby Clarke for power play points and did it in 177 fewer games. He’s behind Clarke in all-time career points. The numbers say a lot, but they don’t say it all. In a time where the Flyers have been struggling to find their identity, Giroux has been the most notable name. Some may jump on his visibility and blame him for the challenges, but if you talk to anyone in the locker room, he’s a huge reason the Flyers have been competitive at all over the last few years. He’s respected around the locker room and around the league, and he’ll leave an impact that keeps on giving long after he’s gone.

OR: As one of the best players to ever wear a Flyers jersey. No, Giroux doesn’t have the same star power as other Philadelphia sports legends, but his stats speak for his significance to the team and the city. The longest-tenured captain in Flyers history, Giroux is second all-time in franchise points (896) and assists (607). Consistency is difficult to achieve in this league and Giroux has continued to produce at a high level well into his 30s.

While Giroux is the Flyers’ biggest trade chip, what other players could potentially be traded for prospects/draft picks before the deadline?

GH: Justin Braun, whose contract is ending soon, has been a reliable defender all season despite the challenges. Although they just traded for him, Rasmus Ristolainen has raised his stock this season. Although he, along with the rest of the team, have not been doing well, he looks better than he did in Buffalo, and he’s got more years of hockey ahead of him. Martin Jones, Travis Konecny, Travis Sanheim and honestly anyone without a no move clause could be traded. Dave Scott did say everything is on the table (however, see next question).

OR: Defenseman Justin Braun and goalie Martin Jones. Both players are in the final years of their respective deals. If general manager Chuck Fletcher doesn’t view either of them as a part of the Flyers’ future, it makes sense to flip them on the trade market. Both could provide value to playoff contenders at a relatively low price. Especially regarding Jones, Fletcher may feel like Carter Hart’s future backup is already in the Flyers’ system between the Phantoms’ Felix Sandström and Russian prospect Ivan Fedotov. While stepping into a top-pairing role from his original spot on the third pairing, 35-year-old Braun has played well and can provide depth to a contender.

If you were evaluating the Flyers roster, which players would you consider“untouchable” and that fans can feel confident building around?

GH: Joel Farabee is a young player with years of good hockey ahead of him. Before he was injured, he was hot for the Flyers, and he has the most NHL experience of the Flyers young players. Assuming his injury isn’t persistent, he would be a good building block for the future. And of course Sean Couturier, when he comes back, will be the anchor of the team if Claude Giroux leaves.

OR: The kids are looking pretty good, among winger Joel Farabee, defenseman Cam York, and Hart. Before a shoulder injury kept him out for 16 games this season, Farabee was on a .55 points-per-game pace through 33 games. In a 13-game stint with the Flyers this season, York showed he’s capable of competing at an NHL level both at five-on-five and on special teams. Despite a wildly inconsistent defense around him, Hart has been solid in net (2.96 goals against average, .910 save percentage). Add in a healthy defenseman Ryan Ellis and center Sean Couturier, and the Flyers have a core for the future.

With the Flyers out of playoff contention and still with over 30 games remaining, what are some things you would like to see during the second half of the season?

GH: Whether or not it is correct, Flyers management says it believes it is only one or two pieces away from a good team rather than a whole rebuild. That means many of the players still under contract, such as Cam Atkinson, Ivan Provorov and Oskar Lindblom, among others, are likely to return. Yeo has talked about the importance of building good habits and learning how to play to win rather than not to lose. Games have gotten more competitive, but it would be good to see those likely to return show consistency and find a way to win. That would be a positive sign for next season when this one is already basically determined.

OR: The Flyers need to continue to see what they have in forward Morgan Frost. Drafted in the first round, 27th overall in the 2017 draft, Frost could be a significant part of the Flyers future, but he still appears to be getting comfortable playing at the NHL level. He’s spent most of his time this season on the second, third, and fourth lines. As Frost builds his confidence up, playing him with some of the team’s top talent may allow him to better showcase his playmaking abilities.

The Flyers currently have the fifth-worst points percentage in the league. How does the NHL Draft lottery work and what are the chances the Flyers could land the No. 1 overall pick?

OR: All teams that miss the playoffs are in the draft lottery. The fewer points a team has, the more chances they have at winning the drawing. Only the top 11 teams are eligible for the first pick because a team can only jump a maximum of ten spots. According to Tankathon, the Flyers currently have an 8.5 percent chance of being awarded the first overall pick. They have a 8.8 percent chance at the second, a 21.6 percent chance at the fifth, a 44.4 percent chance at the sixth and a 16.8 percent chance at the seventh.

Fletcher has repeatedly said the Flyers will not address the coaching situation until the offseason. Are there a couple of names to watch out for if interim coach Mike Yeo is not retained?

GH: Longtime Flyers fans seem to be waiting to hear Rick Tocchet is returning to Philadelphia. While that is certainly an option, if the Flyers want to break from the mold and try something new, two other names have popped up in lists of up and coming coaches. Lane Lambert, the New York Islanders assistant coach, has been in many successful programs and has helped develop a number of players. Swedish coach Rikard Gronborg has had success on the world stage but has been held back because NHL teams seem hesitant to hire a European.

OR: After the Flyers fired former head coach Alain Vigneault on Dec. 6, Daily Faceoff reported that Flyers Hall of Fame member Rick Tocchet will be high on the team’s list of head coaching candidates. Tocchet has six seasons of head coaching experience, most recently with the Arizona Coyotes in 2020-21. The Flyers would have to pry him away from TNT and persuade him to leave broadcasting and become a coach again, but it could be a good fit. After all, they sure do like hiring former players to fill front office and coaching roles.