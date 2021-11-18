Flyers coach Alain Vigneault revealed Wednesday that defenseman Ryan Ellis will likely be out four to six weeks with a lower-body injury.

The Flyers announced Tuesday that Ellis had been placed on Injured Reserve. The offseason acquisition has missed 10 of the last 11 games and was reinjured Saturday against Dallas in his return to the lineup.

Ellis, who was acquired from Nashville in a trade on July 17, played the first three games of the season for the Flyers but then missed the next nine. In his return to the lineup Saturday vs. the Stars, Ellis played 18:45 and told the media afterward “everything is fine, felt OK.” There are no plans for Ellis to have surgery at this point, confirmed Vigneault.

Justin Braun will continue on the top pair alongside Ivan Provorov, while Nick Seeler, who was recalled from the Phantoms on Tuesday, will slide in on the third pair. Seeler, 28, played Tuesday against the Calgary Flames and has played 12 of the Flyers’ 14 games overall.