Flyers fall 6-3 to Boston Bruins in game that felt doomed from the start

BOSTON ― Across an arduous 82-game NHL schedule, some games are bound to be uphill battles, particularly back-to-back games on the road.

Thursday night’s matchup against the Bruins was always going to be one of those games, even before the Flyers sat on the tarmac in Columbus following Wednesday’s 5-3 loss to the Blue Jackets due to mechanical issues and were delayed arriving into Boston until past 3 a.m. It proved to be just that as the weary Flyers struggled to find their legs early and were blown out 6-3 at TD Garden.

The opening seconds of the contest would foreshadow what would prove to be a long night, as just 14 seconds in, Boston winger Marat Khusnutdinov walked Noah Juulsen and forced Sam Ersson into a big save. Ersson would make three more good ones on Mark Kastelic and Sean Kuraly (x2), but the Bruins soon broke through the Swedish netminder via his countryman, Viktor Arvidsson.

While the Flyers were running around a bit in their own zone in the lead up to the goal, the shot was one Ersson will want back, as Arvidsson didn’t get all of the one-timer from a Casey Mittelstadt feed, but it still trickled through the his legs at 9 minutes, 49 seconds of the first period.

» READ MORE: Mistakes cost fading Flyers despite the play of Dan Vladař and a banged-up Travis Konecny

Before the Flyers could regroup it was 2-0 Boston, as Pavel Zacha snuck behind the Philadelphia defense to score Boston’s second just 41 seconds after their first. The route looked to be officially on, although Ersson made a few big saves to keep things at 2-0.

The Flyers then looked to get back into the game midway through the period as Nikita Grebenkin, a rare bright spot on the night, barreled into the Boston zone with speed. His initial shot was stopped by Jeremy Swayman but Christian Dvorak was there to fire home the rebound to split the deficit ... at least momentarily.

The goal would quickly be taken off the board as Boston successfully challenged for goaltender interference with the situation room in Toronto ruling that Grebenkin’s stick, which was caught in Swayman’s equipment, impeded the goaltender from making the save. The teams would go to their respective dressing room’s with the score at 2-0.

After an improved start to the period from the Flyers, Boston made it 3-0 just over two minutes into Period 2, as Fraser Minten beat Ersson five-hole with a shot on the ice. The goal was another that Ersson will feel he should have stopped, especially after he had made two or three really good saves to begin the period.

Travis Konecny, who had a hat trick Wednesday in Columbus, got the Flyers on the board less than a minute later, as good work and hustle from Grebenkin and Dvorak forced a Boston turnover. Konecny corralled the loose puck in the slot and beat Swayman clean for his 21st of the season.

The Flyers then earned a power play and made a bit of a push, only for Boston to push their lead back to three goals. Mittelstadt got the goal for Boston, as he flipped home a rebound after Ersson, ersson left with a lower-body injury after the second period, had robbed Andrew Peeke. Tanner Jeannot then would make it 5-2 Boston with a tip on a Peeke point shot at 18:40 of the second.

Grebenkin would get a well-deserved goal to wrap up the scoring in the second, hustling in to bury a rebound after Konecny had a breakaway and follow-up attempt stopped by Swayman. But Boston would stretch its lead to 6-2 in the third via Khusnutdinov.

Matvei Michkov would pull one back with under two minutes remaining after good work in front by Denver Barkey. Barkey dug the puck loose and then found the Russian at the back post for a tap-in. But it was too little, too late for the Flyers, who dropped their third straight.