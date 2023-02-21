The numbers behind rookie goalie Sam Ersson’s hot start with the Flyers

Do the Flyers suddenly have a goalie controversy on their hands?

The answer is a definitive no, as after two down seasons, Carter Hart has bounced back with an impressive 2022-23 campaign. Playing behind a young and often overmatched Flyers team, Hart has looked like a bona fide No. 1 goaltender this season, posting a 16-17-9 record, a .910 save percentage, and a 2.88 goals against average. Hart’s advanced numbers post an even stronger picture, as he ranks eighth in the NHL in terms of saves (1,158), eighth in goals saved above expected (13.8), according to Money Puck, and eighth in goalie point shares (7.7), according to Hockey Reference.

While Hart is still the clear No. 1 in Philadelphia, rookie Samuel Ersson’s emergence has to be seen as a promising trend. The 23-year-old has been fantastic since a rocky first start, posting a 6-0-0 record, a .913 save percentage, and a 2.56 goals-against average in nine appearances (seven starts). Maybe more importantly, Ersson has looked the part, exuding a calm demeanor despite often being under siege, and displaying good post-to-post, lateral quickness. The not-easily impressed John Tortorella has been thrilled with his rookie netminder.

“He deserves the time,” Tortorella said about Ersson after Monday’s 4-3 win over the Calgary Flames. “He has a mental side of him that’s strong for that position so [I] hope he keeps progressing.”

Since conceding five goals in that aforementioned debut but getting a no-decision, Ersson has been nothing short of outstanding between the pipes for the Orange and Black. This could prove to be a massive development for the organization, especially in a league that has shifted in favor of the two-goalie system in recent years.

“He’s come in every time we’ve asked him to do something and he’s played very well,” Tortorella added Monday. “So it is really encouraging for the short term here but for the long term, also.”

Just how good has Ersson been? Here are four numbers behind the rookie’s scintillating start to his NHL career:

6-0-0

After stopping 32 of 35 shots on Monday against the Flames, Ersson improved to 6-0-0 to start his NHL career. In the process, Ersson became just the 11th goalie in league history to start his career with a 6-0-0 record. Former Flyers Bob Froese and Martin Jones share the record alongside Viktor Fasth by starting 8-0-0.

.925

Ersson’s save percentage over his last eight appearances since he conceded five goals on 30 shots in his NHL debut against the Carolina Hurricanes on Dec. 23.

6

Ersson ranks sixth in both save percentage (.931) and goals against average (1.99) since Jan. 1 among goaltenders with at least five appearances during that span, according to QuantHockey.

1

Despite being the 11th goaltender selected in the 2018 NHL draft (No. 143 overall), Ersson ranks first in terms of career wins with six. The 10 goalies picked ahead of him have combined for just 11 career wins. Ersson’s six wins are also the most by a goaltender who has made his NHL debut this season.