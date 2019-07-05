Flyers forward Scott Laughton was one of 40 NHL restricted free agents who filed for salary arbitration Friday.
Used as a center and winger, Laughton set career highs in goals (12) and points (32) and had a minus-11 rating last season. In the upcoming season, he could play wing on the third line or center the fourth line.
Laughton, 25, the Flyers’ first-round selection in 2012 (20th overall), was also used on the penalty kill last season. He made $962,500 last year.
Arbitration hearings will be held in Toronto from July 20 to Aug. 4. A player can sign a contract before an arbitrator’s ruling.
A year ago, only three of the 44 players who filed actually had their cases decided by an arbitrator.
Unlike Laughton, restricted free agents Ivan Provorov and Travis Konecny are not arbitration-eligible.
Goalie Jordan Binnington, who helped lead St. Louis to its first Stanley Cup, and New York Rangers defenseman Jacob Trouba were among the players who filed for arbitration Friday.