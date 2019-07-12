The Flyers avoided arbitration with Scott Laughton by agreeing to a two-year, $4.6 million contract. The average annual value of $2.3 million is a raise from the $962,500 he made last season.
Laughton, 25, posted career highs in goals (12) and points (32). He projects as third-line winger or fourth-line center next season.
Laughton was the Flyers first-round pick in 2012. He’s missed just one game in the last two seasons and was due to have an arbitration hearing on July 30.
Flyers president and general manager Chuck Fletcher will next turn his attention to restricted free agents Ivan Provorov and Travis Konecny.