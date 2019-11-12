Forward Scott Laughton, who broke his right index finger in an Oct. 26 win over Columbus, skated with the Flyers on Tuesday for the first time since the injury.
Laughton hopes to return to the lineup Nov. 23 against visiting Calgary.
“I’ve got another meeting with the doctor, and everything is on track right now,” Laughton said after Tuesday’s practice in Voorhees. “I’ll continue skating and try to get some strength back in it.”
Laughton is unable to have contact or shoot the puck yet, but he is able to stickhandle.
“I think more importantly is being back out there with the guys,” he said. “That’s what you miss most, being in the room and seeing everyone. I’m looking forward to getting back, but the boys are on a roll now, so it’s fun to watch.”
Once the surgically repaired finger heals, “I think I can come right back in,” he said. “... We’ll see what the doctor says.”
The Flyers (10-5-2) have won four straight and have points in their last six games.
Laughton, who has missed the last eight games, is a big part of their penalty kill, which has been successful on 28 of its last 30 attempts (93.3%) in the last 11-plus games.
“The boys are doing well. Honestly, it’s been really fun to watch," he said.
Former Flyers defenseman Radko Gudas, now with Washington, will return to the Wells Fargo Center when the Capitals face the Flyers on Wednesday.
“He was a great guy, a great teammate,” center Sean Couturier said. “It’s going to be different playing against him.”
He smiled.
“Obviously, we’re going to have to keep our head up; we know what he’s capable to do,” he added. “It’s going to be a good matchup.”
Matt Niskanen, acquired from the Caps for Gudas in the offseason, downplayed facing his former teammates.