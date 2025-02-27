Sean Couturier has taken on a teaching role with linemate Matvei Michkov and it’s paying dividends

PITTSBURGH ― Flyers coach John Tortorella wouldn’t call it a luxury.

He just wants his guys to have confidence in their games. But it’s hard to argue how effective two of the Flyers lines have been lately, and having two productive lines hasn’t typically been the case in Philly.

Advertisement

The Noah Cates, Bobby Brink, and Tyson Foerster line has been primarily together since late November. According to Natural Stat Trick, they have played 345 minutes, 13 seconds together at five-on-five with an impressive 50.24% of the shot attempts despite playing against some of the NHL’s top lines.

» READ MORE: John Tortorella reiterates that the Flyers ‘can’t fall in love’ with players like Scott Laughton as the trade deadline nears

On Tuesday, that trio played a role in four of the Flyers’ six goals in the 6-1 win over the Pittsburgh Penguins, a victory which extended the team’s winning streak to three games. The Flyers started the streak with a 3-2 victory against Pittsburgh before the 4 Nations Face-Off break, and maintained that momentum with a 6-3 walloping of the Edmonton Oilers on Saturday.

In that game, the line of Sean Couturier, Matvei Michkov, and Owen Tippett dominated, as each player had a plus-minus of plus-5.

“I think everybody’s contributing. ... For me, it’s not a luxury,” said Tortorella before the Flyers play the Penguins on Thursday for the final time this season (7:30 p.m., ESPN+, Hulu, Disney+). “For me, hopefully, it just gives them more confidence, and they keep on going with it and try to sustain it. I don’t expect our team to be scoring six every night, I just want us creating offense and guys feeling good about themselves.”

The Couturier line has been together 33:39 across six games at five-on-five, per Natural Stat Trick, and the stats are wildly impressive. When the trio is on the ice they have 57.8% of the shot attempts, 72.5% of the shots on goal, 72.7% of the scoring chances, 92.9% of the high-danger chances, and have outscored opponents 6-0.

» READ MORE: Flyers trio still riding high after 4 Nations Face-Off experience: ‘I think it’s going to really help me’

Remember when Tortorella said Michkov struggled defensively? It probably doesn’t hurt to have a former Selke Trophy winner on his line.

“I think he’s given that line a good center [who is] understanding of what to do without the puck,” Tortorella said. “He spent some time on the bench with Mich in between shifts when Mich had some struggles away from the puck. I think that’s going to be really healthy for Mich.”

At 32, Couturier is the elder statesman alongside Tippett, 26, and Michkov, 20. But the veteran forward enjoys the opportunity to “transmit my knowledge and what I know to help the younger players and make this team better.”

Couturier has been in the NHL since he was 19 and wants to lead by example. He knows “it’s important to speak up and make sure we understand [so] we grow as a group.” That is why he has been working more with the Russian winger to help him learn the game at the NHL level. After Cates scored a goal on Saturday, the Flyers captain was spotted talking to Michkov on the bench and going over something on the iPad.

“I think it’s part of his responsibility. I was going to talk to Mich, I think it was another time, and Coots just kind of shoved at my leg and said ‘I got him,’” Tortorella recalled.

“If I remember correctly I think it was just a simple faceoff play, just trying to be on the same page,” Couturier said when asked about it. “Sometimes you tell him once [and] he doesn’t quite get it, so you’ve got to re-emphasize. I think it’s just good, sometimes, when it’s between us players, maybe [he’ll] get it a little more, and if I stay on top of it we can just improve our game overall.

“It’s just about making it as simple as possible. Sometimes when you get two, three voices coming at you, it’s too much. I feel at that time we had the same message to tell him, and I thought it was just better if I took care of him.”

Breakaways

Sam Ersson will get the start again for the Flyers. Since allowing five goals on 14 shots in 40 minutes against the Penguins on Dec. 23, he has been one of the NHL’s top goalies. The Swede is 11-4-1 with the seventh-best save percentage (.919) and sixth-best goals-against average (2.23) in the NHL among goalies who have played at least 12 games.