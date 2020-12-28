Couturier called defenseman Erik Gustafsson a “great addition” but said the Flyers would miss Matt Niskanen’s leadership and veteran play. … There was a positive side to the COVID-19 restrictions: Couturier said he was able to spend a lot of time at home with his family. “I took advantage of that,” he said, “and now I’m excited to get back here and get back to work.” … Couturier said defenseman Phil Myers was around 180 pounds when he first met him five years ago. And now? “He’s a monster – 6-4, 6-5 and 220. He’s grown into becoming a man and he skates well and has a good shot. I think with the year of experience, he’s just going to get better and better and he’s got all the tools to become a pretty special D-man in this league” down the road. ... Myers, who turns 24 on Jan. 25, is among the candidates to play on the top pairing with Ivan Provorov.