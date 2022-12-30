SAN JOSE, Calif. — For coach John Tortorella’s Flyers, one thing is almost always true: even when they’re down, they’re rarely out.

After falling behind 3-1 to the San Jose Sharks in the third period on Thursday night at the SAP Center, the Flyers rallied to tie the game and send it to overtime. With goalie Samuel Ersson pulled, winger Travis Konecny’s shot from a distance deflected up front off center Scott Laughton and past Sharks goalie Kaapo Kahkonen to tie the score with 2 minutes, 5 seconds left in regulation. It was Laughton’s eighth goal of the season. Defenseman Tony DeAngelo scored the game-winning goal 1:10 into overtime. Ivan Provorov and Owen Tippett got the assists.

The victory marked the Flyers’ first overtime victory of the season after they previously lost seven contests in the extra frame.

Konecny connects

Konecny continued his offensive resurgence, especially in the first period as he factored in on several Flyers scoring chances. He broke through less than a minute after the Sharks went up 1-0, helping swing the momentum in the Flyers’ favor.

Halfway through the first period, Konecny won an offensive-zone faceoff, sliding the puck back to DeAngelo at the blue line. DeAngelo fired a one-timer toward the net, catching the blade of Konecny’s stick along the way. The puck deflected past Kahkonen to even the score, 1-1. The goal marked the 16th of the season for Konecny through 30 games, which ties his total from 2021-22 in 79 games. Konecny finished with four shots on goal.

Ersson shows improvement

After allowing five goals in his NHL debut on Dec. 23 against the Carolina Hurricanes, Ersson sought to put together a better starting performance against the Sharks. Despite conceding the first goal, a Tomáš Hertl shot from the slot, Ersson fared well in the early going. He made a flurry of saves less than halfway through the opening frame when the Flyers struggled to get out of their own zone, then denied Hertl later with four minutes remaining in the period on his doorstep.

The Sharks poured on the pressure during a power play late in the second period, peppering Ersson with six shots. He denied each of them, including his glove save on Sharks captain Logan Couture. In total, Ersson denied 25 of 28 shots on goal.

Penalties hurt, but not enough

While the Sharks are the league’s 29th-ranked team, allowing the third-most goals against (131), they boast a formidable power play. Their man advantage, which features the veteran likes of Hertl, Couture, defenseman Erik Karlsson, and winger Timo Meier, has converted on 22.77% of opportunities this season, ranking 14th in the league. The Flyers avoided putting the Sharks on the power play in the first period, but early in the second, defenseman Cam York committed a tripping penalty and headed to the box.

The Sharks made the Flyers pay for the infraction when Meier found Hertl down low from the point. Hertl deflected the puck just below the crossbar past Ersson for his second of the night as the Sharks pulled ahead, 2-1. The Flyers were the better team at five-on-five in the second period, registering 13 shot attempts to the Sharks’ eight, but the Sharks won the special-teams battle. Alas, the penalty kill closed out and went 2-for-3 on the night.

What’s next

The Flyers continue their California road trip on Saturday when they take on the Los Angeles Kings at 4 p.m. (NBC Sports Philadelphia).