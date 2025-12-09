Travis Konecny reaches career milestone in Flyers’ 4-1 win over San Jose Sharks

There’s something to be said for a team that stops the bleeding.

After losing two straight back in mid-November, the Flyers ended another losing streak at one game with a 4-1 win against the San Jose Sharks on Tuesday night. Since those consecutive losses to the Ottawa Senators and Edmonton Oilers, the Flyers have gone 8-4-0.

The Flyers came out like it was a feeding frenzy at Xfinity Mobile Arena, putting 11 shots on San Jose goalie Alex Nedeljkovic before the Sharks got their first one more than 11 minutes into the game. The only problem? Their first shot was also a goal.

San Jose broke out of its own end on a stretch pass by Dmitry Orlov to Macklin Celebrini at center ice. The No. 1 pick in 2024 sent a backhander into the Flyers’ end, and Will Smith, who was drafted three spots before Matvei Michkov in 2023, blew past the Flyers’ defense.

He tracked down the puck along the end boards, carried it around, and sent a cross-ice pass from the top of the left faceoff circle to defenseman John Klingberg. That pass pulled Flyers goalie Dan Vladař out of position, and the defenseman sent it to Collin Graf atop the crease for the goal.

It is the 19th time in 28 games the Flyers have trailed 1-0. But it is also the 11th time they’ve come back and won to lead the NHL. They also have a league-leading 12 comeback wins.

Christian Dvorak evened the score later in the first period with a nifty backhand-forehand move around Nedeljkovic. After practicing alley-oop passes on Monday, Travis Konecny sent a backhand pass up in the air from the Flyers’ end.

The puck hit Trevor Zegras in the shoulder in the neutral zone and Dvorak got behind Sharks defenseman Sam Dickinson to score his seventh goal of the season.

The secondary assist was the 500th point (205 goals, 295 assists) in 674 games for Konecny, becoming the 17th player in Flyers history to hit the mark. He added his eighth goal of the season with an empty-netter late in the third period.

Then the fourth line finally got a goal. Skating against the team that traded him to the Flyers, Carl Grundstöm got some revenge in the second period.

Flyers defenseman Nick Seeler sent the puck on goal from the left point, and Grundstöm, in just his second game as a Flyer, deflected the puck as he trailed his stick behind him.

And then with 12 seconds left in the middle frame, Noah Cates added some insurance. Bobby Brink carried the puck down the right wing and sent it over to Cates at the top of the left circle for the catch-and-shoot goal. It gives him seven goals on the season.

Vladař didn’t face a ton of shots — he stopped 17 — but made the big saves when needed.

Up by a goal, he snared a wicked Celebrini wrist shot as he skated down during a Sharks power play. And in the third period, he stopped Ty Dellandrea point-blank in front of the net.

Breakaways

Sharks goalie Yaroslav Askarov was sick and did not suit up. Justin Kowalkoski, an emergency backup goalie for the Flyers, participated in warmups and sat on the bench in case Nedeljkovic had to leave the game. Daniel Spencer, who rotates with Kowalkoski as the EBUG, was in goal for the Sharks’ morning skate. … Defenseman Ty Murchison made his NHL debut and did not look out of place skating on the third pair with Noah Juulse. He saw ample time on the penalty kill and played almost 15 minutes with family and friends in attendance.

Up next

The Flyers host the Vegas Golden Knights on Thursday (7 p.m., ESPN).