The Flyers continued to remake their defense Tuesday.
Four days after they acquired Matt Niskanen from Washington, the Flyers traded two draft picks to San Jose for veteran defenseman Justin Braun.
“He is a high-character, quality defender who will bring a steadying presence to our team,” Flyers general manager Chuck Fletcher said.
The Flyers sent their second-round pick (41st overall) in this weekend’s draft and a third-round 2020 selection to the Sharks.
It was a deal that countered the strategy used by former general Ron Hextall, who tried to stockpile draft picks for the future.
Fletcher’s focus is clearly on building for the present.
Braun, 32, a stay-at-home defender who will probably play on the second pairing, has spent his entire nine-year career with San Jose. He had two goals, 14 assists and a minus-14 rating last season, the sixth straight year he averaged more than 20 minutes per game.
A Minneapolis native who played at the University of Massachusetts, the 6-foot-2, 205-pound Braun has played in 84 Stanley Cup playoff games, the second most in San Jose history among defensemen. He helped the Sharks reach the Western Conference final this season, and played in three conference finals and the 2016 Stanley Cup Final.
Braun’s contract has $3.8 million cap hit, and he is a potential unrestricted free agent after the 2019-20 season.
The Flyers defense now includes Ivan Provorov, Travis Sanheim, Niskanen, Braun, Phil Myers, Shayne Gostisbehere, Robert Hagg, and Samuel Morin. Fletcher might have another deal in the works.
(More to come.)