Flyers sign NCAA prospects Alex Bump and Devin Kaplan to entry-level contracts

ST. LOUIS — Alex Bump and Devin Kaplan FaceTime often as the two Flyers prospects have developed a strong friendship.

They chatted last week about the Frozen Four, which ended with Bump’s Western Michigan squad beating Kaplan and Boston University 6-2 in the national championship game. Although the two didn’t plan on talking to each other before that game, they are assuredly speed-dialing each other now.

On Tuesday, Kaplan, a third-round pick of the Flyers in 2022, and Bump, a fifth-rounder in that same draft, both signed three-year entry-level contracts with the team. Kaplan will join the the Flyers this week while Bump’s ELC won’t begin until next season. In the meantime, Bump has signed an amateur tryout agreement with Lehigh Valley of the American Hockey League; the Phantoms begin playoffs next week.

Bump, who was the NCHC’s forward of the year, was often the best player on the ice during the Frozen Four despite not registering a point in two games. He played key roles in creating opportunities for his linemate, Owen Michaels, to score four goals, including the double-overtime winner in a 3-2 win against Denver in the semifinals.

“Alex Bump is a star,” Western Michigan coach Pat Ferschweiler said after the title game. “Him choosing us and believing in what we’re trying to do here, him coming every day and getting better every single day, which he has the last two years, and now he’s turned himself into a National Hockey League player, no doubt in my mind.”

A fifth-round pick out of Prior Lake High School in Minnesota, Bump has developed into a bona fide NHL prospect since finding a home in Kalamazoo, Mich. with the Broncos. He registered 14 goals and 36 points in 38 games as a freshman and this past season upped his production to 47 points (23 goals, 24 assists) in 42 games.

The 6-foot-3, 205-pound Kaplan’s game has grown and developed over the years with the Terriers. In 115 games, he had 25 goals and 64 points. This past season, wearing an “A” as an alternate captain, he had 18 points (10 goals, eight assists) in 38 games and created time and space for his linemates.

“I think he’s come a long way this year,” BU coach Jay Pandolfo said. “I think he’s starting to figure out the way he needs to play to be effective. He’s a power forward-type player. He’s very good at attacking the net. He’s got to make sure he’s good below the goal line, separating, being able to protect pucks, and getting to the net.”

Now both players, who were drafted on the same day back in 2022, will embark on their pro careers just weeks after going toe-to-toe for a national title.

