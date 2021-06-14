The Flyers signed pending restricted free agents Linus Sandin and German Rubtsov on Monday, general manager Chuck Fletcher announced.

Both were signed to two-way, one-year deals for $750,000. Both are expected to play with the AHL’s Lehigh Valley Phantoms in 2021-22.

Rubtsov, 22, was a first-round selection (22nd overall) in 2016 and he has been a disappointment thus far. The 6-foot-1, 187-pound center spent last season on loan to HK Sochi in Russia’s KHL and had three goals and 11 points in 46 games.

In his career, he has eight goals in 56 in games with the Phantoms, and no points in four games with the Flyers.

Rubtsov was selected in the same draft in which the Flyers chose Pascal Laberge, Carter Hart, and Wade Allison in the second round, Carsen Twarynski in the third round, Connor Bunnaman in the fourth round, Linus Hogberg in the fifth round, and Tanner Laczynski in the sixth.

As for Sandin, 25, he played in his first season with the Phantoms this year after signing as a free agent. The 6-1, 209-pound right winger split the season between HV71 in Sweden (10 points in 20 games) and the Phantoms (10 points in 26 games).

Two years ago, Sandin signed after finishing tied for third in the Swedish Hockey League with 19 goals.