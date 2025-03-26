Flyers sign Arizona State defenseman to Ty Murchison to entry-level contract

The last few months have been mostly about subtraction for the Flyers, who have said goodbye to longtime roster staples Scott Laughton, Joel Farabee, and Morgan Frost. But Wednesday saw the Flyers add to their ranks as the team signed defenseman Ty Murchison to an entry-level contract.

Murchison, 22, was a 2021 fifth-round pick by the Flyers and recently completed his senior season at Arizona State. His two-year contract, which will carry a salary-cap hit of $860,000 according to Puck Pedia, will begin next season and run through 2026-27.

The 6-foot-2, 205-pound blueliner, primarily known for his skating ability, was recently named the National Collegiate Hockey Conference’s top defensive defenseman. Murchison’s 98 blocked shots this season were a program record and over 20 more than his next-closest competition in the conference. The California native logged four assists and 48 penalty minutes and finished with a plus-6 rating this season for the Sun Devils. For his career, Murchison tallied nine goals, 24 points, and 279 penalty minutes in 146 games over four seasons at ASU.

He was far from guaranteed to earn a contract with the Flyers, but Murchison’s defense, skating, and physicality earned him a longer look. The United States National Team Development Program product participated in Flyers development camps in 2022, 2023, and 2024, and now will try to prove himself in the minors as he seeks to become just the fifth ASU player to play in the NHL.

Murchison is unlikely to be the only college player signed by the Flyers in the coming weeks. Western Michigan winger Alex Bump, who was named the NCHC’s top forward this season after posting 23 goals and 46 points in 38 games, is expected to sign after the conclusion of the Broncos season. Bump, a fifth-round pick by the Flyers in 2022 (No. 133), and Western Michigan are the top seed in the Fargo Regional and will open the NCAA Tournament on Thursday against Minnesota State.

The Flyers are also one of the favorites to land Michigan State center Karsen Dorwart, one of the top undrafted college free agents available, according to Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman. On Monday’s episode of Friedman’s podcast 32 Thoughts, he reiterated that the Flyers have “the inside track” on Dorwart. The 6-1, 195-pound Dorwart was Michigan State’s second-leading scorer this season with 12 goals and 29 points in 34 games and will line up for the No. 1 seed Spartans on Thursday against Cornell in the NCAAs.