Just as they had in their last three games, the Flyers hung in late against a strong opponent in the St. Louis Blues on Tuesday night at the Wells Fargo Center.

But just as they had in their last three games, the Flyers couldn’t put together a complete enough game to come out on top, falling 4-1 to the Blues after the Flyers had tied the game with less than 12 minutes left.

Minutes after failing to score on a wide-open net on a two-on-one rush in the third period, winger Oskar Lindblom made up for his missed opportunity. After entering the offensive zone with speed, Travis Konecny dropped a pass off for Travis Sanheim, who carried it down low. Sanheim changed directions and passed the puck to Lindblom at the blue line, whose one-timer sailed past goalie Jordan Binnington to tie the game at 1.

But in pure 2021-22 Flyers fashion, they gave up a goal on the very next shift.

Forty-two seconds after Lindblom’s goal, Robert Thomas set up Vladimir Tarasenko in the slot with a centering pass from behind the net. Tarasenko scored as he fell to the ice, registering the game-winning goal. Empty-net goals from Ivan Barbashev and Brandon Saad put the game out of reach for the Flyers and handed them their sixth straight loss.

Back-to-back starts for Jones

With goalie Carter Hart out for the second night in a row with an eye infection, backup Martin Jones got the starting nod again after Monday’s performance against the Carolina Hurricanes, marking the 13th regular-season back-to-back start of his career. Jones allowed a goal in the first period but faced seven high-danger scoring chances total, according to Natural Stat Trick, while Flyers skaters managed just two.

Jones put together an impressive effort throughout the second period, which was dominated by the Blues, who led 11-7 in shots (six of which were high-danger chances). Jones made a critical save against Thomas on the Blues’ power play more than halfway through the second period, keeping the Flyers in the game. In total, Jones denied 22 of 24 shots.

Familiar face scores against Flyers

About halfway through the first period, the Blues opened the scoring with a goal from former Flyer Brayden Schenn, who spent six years in Philadelphia. Off the rush, Jordan Kyrou drove to the net down the right side, his shot deflecting off the left post. Jones made a stellar stick save on Barbashev on the ensuing rebound, but Schenn found the loose puck and roofed it into the net to put the Blues up, 1-0.

The Flyers have struggled to contain opponents in the first period all season (40 goals for, 50 against), especially in their most recent losing streak. In first periods over their last six games, opponents have scored seven goals to the Flyers’ three.

Special teams especially notable

Going into Tuesday night’s game, the Blues boasted the league’s second-ranked power play, which has scored on 26.9% of its opportunities. On the road, their power play has been even more dangerous (27.4% success rate). However, the Flyers’ penalty kill put together a strong performance on the Blues’ first man-advantage opportunity of the night in the second period. The Flyers held the Blues to one shot on goal and disrupted the Blues’ chemistry with poke checks, blocks, and clears to keep them scoreless in the second.

Interim coach Mike Yeo shuffled personnel on the Flyers’ power play, rolling out a new top unit composed of Claude Giroux, Travis Konecny, Morgan Frost, James van Riemsdyk, and Keith Yandle. In the first minute and 30 seconds of the power play before the second period expired, the group generated some offensive pressure by firing two shots wide and one on net. Ultimately, it was unable to capitalize.

What’s next

The Flyers return to action on Saturday at the Wells Fargo Center for their 12:30 p.m. game against the Washington Capitals.