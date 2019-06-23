With the cap set at $81.5 million, Fletcher believes some cap-strapped teams will have to make moves and there will be opportunities to make deals with them. … The Flyers’ prospect camp starts Tuesday in Voorhees. … In the NHL draft, defensemen were the most popular selections. There were 66 defensemen taken, followed by centers (54), right wingers (41), left wingers (34), and goaltenders (22). … Canada led the way with 63 players drafted who were born in that country; the United States was second with 59 players. ... Nashville said it doesn’t plan to re-sign former Flyer Wayne Simmonds.