VANCOUVER, British Columbia -- Cam Talbot and Brian Elliott, veteran goalies who can become unrestricted free agents July 1, are among the candidates to be Carter Hart’s backup with the Flyers.
But the Flyers are also exploring other options.
The Flyers may try to sign a free-agent goaltender like Curtis McElhinney, or general manager Chuck Fletcher could venture into the trade market.
“There are a couple balls in the air right now. We’ll see here in the next little while,” new coach Alain Vigneault said at the NHL draft Saturday when asked about the backup goalie.
Talbot, who turns 32 next month, struggled last season with Edmonton and the Flyers – he had a combined 3.40 goals-against average and an .892 save percentage in 35 games -- but he had two strong years under Vigneault when they were with the New York Rangers.
In 2013-14, Talbot had a 1.64 GAA and .941 save percentage for the Blueshirts, then was almost as dominant the next season (2.21, .926).
“Cam’s a good goalie,” Vigneault said. “I’m not quite sure what happened the last couple years. … I like him as a goalie.”
McEllhinney, 36, is coming off a solid season (2.58, .912) season with Carolina. The 34-year-old Elliott (2.96, .907 last season) has had problems staying healthy in his two years with the Flyers and that might push them in another direction.
Vigneault said he was keeping an “open mind” on the team’s style of play this season.
“As coaches you’ve got to put in the system that maximizes what you have. Not quite real sure what I have yet,” he said. “I’ve got different ideas on how we can play. We’ll figure it out here as we move along.”
With the cap set at $81.5 million, Fletcher believes some cap-strapped teams will have to make moves and there will be opportunities to make deals with them. … The Flyers’ prospect camp starts Tuesday in Voorhees. … In the NHL draft, defensemen were the most popular selections. There were 66 defensemen taken, followed by centers (54), right wingers (41), left wingers (34), and goaltenders (22). … Canada led the way with 63 players drafted who were born in that country; the United States was second with 59 players. ... Nashville said it doesn’t plan to re-sign former Flyer Wayne Simmonds.