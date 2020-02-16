The Flyers were 2 for 5 on the power play and got another goal with their goalie pulled for an extra skater. Tampa was 0 for 5 on the power play. ... Vasilevskiy beat the Flyers and Hart, 1-0, on Jan. 11 at the Wells Fargo Center. ... The Flyers recalled defenseman Mark Friedman from the Phantoms but he was a healthy scratch and was sent back to Lehigh Valley. Friedman was recalled in case Travis Sanheim (leg) was unable to play. Sanheim played nearly 20 minutes. … Defenseman Shayne Gostisbehere will have his left knee examined Monday to find out why it is healing slowly after arthroscopic surgery. … Up next for the Flyers: consecutive games against Columbus on Tuesday (home) and Thursday (away).