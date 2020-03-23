The Flyers signed forward Tanner Laczynski on Monday to a two-year, entry-level contract that will start in the 2020-21 season.
The contract pays $925,000 per season, according to capfriendly.com.
A sixth-round draft selection in 2016, Laczynski played four seasons at Ohio State, collecting 48 goals and 143 points in 138 games. The NCAA has canceled the rest of its season because of the coronavirus.
Used as both a center and a forward, Laczynski, 22, was an alternate captain for the Buckeyes (20-11-5), who finished No. 10 in the nation. Playing in all 36 games this season, he led Ohio State with 34 points and a plus-9 rating.
“He plays a mature two-way game,” assistant general manager Brent Flahr said. “He’s a proven leader and we see him as a versatile forward.”
The 6-foot-1, 205-pound Illinois native was a member of Team USA’s gold-medal team in the 2017 World Junior Championships.
Laczynski became the sixth member of the Flyers’ deep 2016 draft class to sign with the organization, joining German Rubtsov (first round), Pascal Laberge (second round), Carter Hart (second round), Carsen Twarynski (third round), and Connor Bunnaman
Laczynski could have been an unrestricted free agent Aug. 15 if he didn’t sign.