The Flyers announced updates Tuesday on ticket-refund policies for the six regular-season home games that have not been played because of the coronavirus outbreak.
In a statement, the team said it was “hopeful” the season would resume. Even if it does, the regular-season home games are not expected to be played at the Wells Fargo Center. If the season returns, the league is exploring playing games in as many as four cities not hit hard by the coronavirus.
The season was suspended March 12 because of the virus.
The Flyers said they were giving season-ticket holders the option of getting a refund for the six remaining regular-season games or crediting their amount toward 2020-21 campaign.
Those who purchased single-game tickets to any of those remaining games will be given a credit if they paid with a credit card; if a ticket was purchased with cash, buyers will be given a refund once the Wells Fargo Center box office reopens.
Those who purchased group tickets will be contacted by a representative for credit and refund options, the Flyers said. Fans who purchased tickets through a secondary website, such as StubHub, need to contact that company for refund options.
In the unlikely event that any of the remaining six regular-season home games are played at the Wells Fargo Center, fans who bought tickets through the Flyers for those games will have the first opportunity to purchase tickets for the rescheduled games.