The Flyers have produced several outstanding prospects in their last few drafts, including Joel Farabee and Morgan Frost — forwards who were selected with picks acquired in the deal that sent Brayden Schenn to St. Louis in 2017.
Below is a list of their top young players, some of whom will start the season with the Flyers. Only players who have NHL rookie eligibility are listed.
· Joel Farabee, RW-LW: A strong preseason earned the 19-year-old Farabee a spot with the Flyers. The former Boston University standout displayed an admirable 200-foot game and great instincts, and he probably was in the middle of more scoring chances than any Flyer in the preseason. If he can finish them during the season, he may be here permanently.
· Morgan Frost, C: He’ll start the season with the AHL’s Phantoms, but don’t be surprised if he’s recalled in a couple months. Frost looked very good in the preseason when he wasn’t stalled by a minor groin injury.
· Carsen Twarynski, LW-RW: Twarynski traveled with the team to Europe after an outstanding preseason — he played with an edge and scored two goals — and could be on the fourth line for the opener Friday against Chicago in Prague.
· Connor Bunnaman, C: General manager Chuck Fletcher called him the biggest surprise in camp. Bunnaman greatly improved his speed from last season – he had 19 goals in 62 games with the Phantoms – and he will start the year as the Flyers’ fourth-line center.
· Samuel Morin, D: After an injury-plagued season, the 6-foot-7, 230-pound Morin got off to a slow start in camp but kept getting better. He excelled in the Flyers’ preseason game Thursday against the Rangers and he gives the Flyers valuable depth on the back end.
· Isaac Ratcliffe, LW: The 6-6, 208-pound left winger played in just one preseason game before being sent to the Phantoms for some seasoning. He doesn’t have great speed, but his scoring prowess will get him to the NHL, perhaps next season.
· German Rubtsov, C: Rubtsov was off to a nice start (six goals, 10 points in 14 games) with the Phantoms last season before suffering a season-ending shoulder injury that required surgery. He will start the year in Lehigh Valley but is a strong candidate to be recalled.
· Wade Allison, RW: A torn ACL in 2018 seems behind him and Allison, a prototypical power forward, is in his senior season at Western Michigan and hoping to sign an entry-level contract in 2020.
· Felix Sandstrom, G: Sandstrom raised eyebrows in camp and is starting his first full season in North America. If he performs well with the Phantoms, he could be the Flyers’ first callup if a goalie is needed.
· Cam York, D: The Flyers’ first-round pick in the June draft, the 5-foot-11, 174-pound York is a mobile defenseman who is starting his first season at the University of Michigan. The California native starred for the U.S. National Team Development Program.
· Nic Aube-Kubel, RW: He played well in the preseason but was outplayed by Twarynsi and Bunnaman and was sent back to the Phantoms. Don’t be surprised if he is recalled this season when the inevitable injuries hit the Flyers.
· Tanner Laczynski, C: Playing his senior season at Ohio State, he has 37 goals, 109 points and a plus-40 rating in 102 career games. The Flyers own his rights until Aug. 15, 2020.
· Noah Cates, LW: Cates, now a 6-2, 190-pound sophomore, had 55 points in 60 games last season and helped Minnesota Duluth win the NCAA national title. He was the top vote-getter on the NCHC’s all-rookie team.
· Bobby Brink, RW: A 5-8, 165-pound right winger who gets under opponents’ skin, Brink scored 35 goals in 43 USHL games last season and is now a freshman at the University of Denver.
· Egor Zamula, D: Only 19, he showed mobility and poise during camp and received high praise from coach Alain Vigneault before returning to Calgary in the Western Hockey League.
· Jay O’Brien, C: Drafted in the first round in 2018, O’Brien had nine points, including four goals, in his first seven BCHL games this season. He will play at Boston University next year.
· Other prospects to watch: Mikhail Vorobyev, C; David Kase, RW-LW; Wyatt Kalynuk, D; Pascal Laberge, RW; Samuel Ersson, G; and Kirill Ustimenko, G.