John Tortorella comes to Flyers’ GM Chuck Fletcher’s defense following trade deadline inaction

John Tortorella said he understands that criticism comes with the territory of being at the helm of a Flyers team in the midst of a foundation reset. The head coach and general manager Chuck Fletcher deserve to be judged, Tortorella said, as the Flyers navigate their way through a trying time for the organization.

But on Saturday, less than 24 hours after the trade deadline, Tortorella bristled at the criticism heaped on Fletcher for not moving winger James van Riemsdyk before the clock struck 3 p.m. on Friday.

“Do you not think he tried to move him?” Tortorella asked. “Are you guys kidding me? He tried like hell to move [van Riemsdyk]. But sometimes other teams are interested. ... There’s so many different scenarios that went on. And I just don’t get the criticism of James still being here. It’s like Chuck held on to [him].”

Tortorella defended Fletcher’s efforts and emphasized that it takes two parties to pull off a deal. He pointed to van Riemsdyk’s $7 million cap hit this season as being a factor in a prospective trade not getting done. Tortorella said he called van Riemsdyk and defenseman Justin Braun, who was also a rental candidate at the deadline on a one-year deal, after the deadline passed and expressed his disappointment in them not getting to compete for the playoffs.

Advertisement

But while Tortorella reiterated that he and the Flyers “deserve a lot of crap out here,” he refused to pile it on Fletcher for not getting a van Riemsdyk trade done.

“I just don’t want you to manufacture criticism of Chuck, at this point in time, at the deadline, because something sexy didn’t happen,” Tortorella said. “Nothing sexy was going to happen. I think we all understand that, don’t we — going into this? Is that we’re ... expiring contracts, we’re trying to gain assets. That’s the key. And [Fletcher] tried.”

» READ MORE: The Flyers have major problems (duh), and neither Sam Hinkie’s advice nor John Tortorella’s honesty will solve them

Van Riemsdyk balancing disappointment with Flyers pride

Van Riemsdyk spent his Friday just as he would any other off day — at home with his kids, trying to enjoy a respite from the grind before getting back to work on Saturday.

Whether or not he would be wearing a Flyers jersey while getting back to work, of course, was the big question that loomed over his head throughout the day.

Fletcher and the Flyers, though, did not move the 33-year-old van Riemsdyk by the deadline on Friday. He will play out the remainder of his contract in Philadelphia this season before he becomes an unrestricted free agent at its conclusion. Van Riemsdyk said he has not spoken to Fletcher since the deadline passed.

SportsNet reported in the final hour before the deadline that van Riemsdyk had been traded to the Detroit Red Wings, but a source told The Inquirer that the deal hadn’t been finalized at the time. Ultimately, it fell through, and van Riemsdyk remained on the Flyers roster. When asked about the rumored trade, van Riemsdyk declined to comment, but he expressed disappointment about not getting a chance to compete in the playoffs this season.

“You play this game, you want to win, you want to get a chance to win,” van Riemsdyk said. “But ultimately, I love to play. So obviously, no matter what those circumstances are — a lot of times they are out of your control — I’ve loved playing here. Over the course of my career, I think I’ve shown that by signing only contracts to play here. So I get to finish that out.”

» READ MORE: Trade grades: Evaluating each of the Flyers’ moves and non-moves leading up to the deadline

Now, the remaining 20 games of the season serve two purposes for van Riemsdyk and the Flyers. For van Riemsdyk, it’s an opportunity to showcase his talents before he hits the open market, seeking to extend his 14-year NHL career. Van Riemsdyk been hot and cold after missing all of November with an injured finger. While he registered nine goals and 14 assists in 41 games, he had a goal and an assist in his last 12.

For the Flyers, van Riemsdyk holds a role as a de facto coach, helping out by being vocal on the bench with his younger teammates. He has mentored young players such as 24-year-old Owen Tippett and 23-year-old Morgan Frost, who he skated with on a line earlier this season. Both players are working to prove they deserve to be a part of the team’s future.

“That’s what I always try to do, is you want to be a good teammate and play the right way and do things the right way,” van Riemsdyk said. “Especially in a situation where you have some more experience than some of the younger guys do [it’s to] try to help guys along. I think that’s ultimately part of being a pro, part of being a veteran and an experienced guy.”

Breakaways

Winger Brendan Lemieux, who was acquired on Friday from the Los Angeles Kings in the Zack MacEwen trade, was present for practice on Saturday. He wore No. 22 and skated on the third line at right wing alongside center Noah Cates and left winger Scott Laughton. He is expected to be in the lineup against the Detroit Red Wings on Sunday at 6 p.m. (NBC Sports Philadelphia). ... Defenseman Cam York left practice early after he took a spill into the boards during a one-on-one battle. He appeared to be bleeding from his mouth when he skated off and went back to the locker room.